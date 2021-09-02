Thursday Night CFB Prop Analysis

Finally big time college football has returned! This week we have a big Thursday opening slate. We’ve seen Boise State @ UCF jump from -5.5 up to -6.5 in favor of the Golden Knights in late betting, while Appalachian State vs. ECU in a neutral site contest has experienced a drop from Appy State -10 as of this morning, down to -9 at the time of print. NC State and USF has fluctuated as well, with the Wolfpack rising from -17 yesterday to -19.5 in the lead up to game time.

In honor of the Thursday Night festivities, PointsBet put out a few props for us to nibble on for the Ohio State before presenting the main course on Saturday. Here are my three favorite plays from Boise State @ UCF (-6.5) and Ohio State @ Minnesota (-13.5).

Master Teague | Ohio State | 95.5 Rushing Yards (PointsBet.com)

When Ohio State released their depth chart this week, the hierarchy it laid out would have been unthinkable back in spring. However instead of leading returning rusher Master Teague leading the way, it was unheralded three-star, 5-foot-8, 227 pound freshman, Miyan Williams, who ended up getting the starting tailback nod from HC Ryan Day. While Teague was listed second on the depth chart, 2021 incoming super-freshman TreVeyon Henderson was listed third, and is rated as the top running back in this year’s class who is already being tabbed as the next great Ohio State ballcarrier. There was much speculation that Henderson would simply take the job outright, but he is at least ceremonially going to start the year in third position.

Minnesota gave up 6.3 YPC and 207 YPG last season in what was a steep departure from their 2019 defense that allowed only 3.7 yards per carry and allowed just 22.5 PPG. However the 2020 Gophers return just four starters from their banner 2019 unit and were up against it with COVID sapping their ability to gel as a unit. With the defense returning 10 starters and 98.4% of their 2020 production (4th most in the country), and a strong showing against Wisconsin in their final contest where they kept the Badgers under 5.0 YPC on the day, Minnesota is widely expected to field a much more competent defense this year, especially in run defense where they return the entire front-seven and transfer in Clemson DT Nyles Pnckney who will step right in at three-tech.

Teague crossed 95 yards just twice in 2020. In those games, he received 23 and 26 carries. In the other five games he received a max of 15 carries and topped out at 65 yards. With OSU running a three-man weave against a team that operates at a relatively slow, 68 play per game pace, I find it hard to believe Teague sees enough carries to break the 95 yard barrier. Teague’s UNDER is my Play of the Day.

Chris Olave | Ohio State | 90.5 Receiving Yards (PointsBet.com)

The superlatives about Chris Olave heading into this season are dazzling as he is garnering potential Day 1 NFL Draft hype while receiving first-team All-American accolades. PFF graded Olave as having created at least one yard of separation in 89% of his routes which allowed him to operate with ruthless efficiency, catching 15 passes of 15-yards or more against man-to-man coverage over the past two seasons. For perspective, that number is five more than that next highest returning wideout.

Olave caught 85% of his targets last season and averaged 8.5 targets per game over his seven contests last year. He eclipsed 100-yards in five of his seven games last year, and if you throw out Alabama in the national championship, it was 5-of-6. There is no Patrick Surtain in Minnesota to shadow Olave, as their top corner Benjamin St. Juste departed to be a third round draft pick of the Washington Football Team.

Olave is going to have his way with the Minnesota secondary and cruise to OVER 90.5 Yards Receiving. I like C.J. Stroud to go over 244.5 in his debut as OSU’s starting quarterback as a piggy-back on this as well, but I like Olave more since McCord could see time if the game gets out of hand or Stroud sputters.

Isaiah Bowser | UCF | 80.5 Rushing Yards (PointsBet.com)

A densely built, 6-foot-one, 225 pound bruiser, Bowser exploded on the scene in 2018 when he rushed 198 times for 863 yards, 4.4 YPC and six touchdowns as a freshman for Northwestern. He suffered a knee injury in 2019 that drastically hampered his availability and though he received 48 carries in NU’s first two games, Bowser managed to accrue just 3.2 YPC and was unceremoniously benched the following week against Purdue when he gained just 27 yards on 13 carries.

Given his precipitous tumble down the depth chart under HC Pat Fitzgerald, Bowser elected to enter the transfer portal. He initially committed to Miami, but after looking at their depth chart he probably realized that was a bad idea and re-routed to UCF. He sort of fell into the starting job when Bentavious Thompson left the team and spring star R.J. Harvey tore his ACL. As such, Bowser was the steady, reliable option who was chosen to lead the backfield over former Malzahn recruit Mark Antony-Richards and all-purpose specialist, Johnny Richardson. With the three backs so closely aligned in camp, and with Bowser possessing very little breakaway prowess, he’s going to have to slog his way into the Over with 20+ carries. Last year Gus Malzahn had DJ Williams listed as his opening day starter. We all saw how that worked out.

I think we see 15 carries for 55-60 yards and a touchdown, but he’s strictly a two-down plodder who pounds the ball between the tackles and offers very little versatility. I’m going UNDER on Bowser’s 80.5 number due to workload, committee and injury concerns.