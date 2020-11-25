Thursday Night 7: Ravens-Steelers
It's a Thanksgiving edition of the Sunday Night 7!
#1 Lamar Jackson passing yards? Rushing yards?
< 175, 175-184, 185-199, 200-224, 225-249, 250+
< 45, 45-54, 55-64, 65-74, 75-84, 85+
It's very tough to pick over 200 passing yards for Jackson until I see this offense click with more consistency. Lamar has only eclipsed that number through the air in two of Baltimore's last eight games. He's always going to be a threat in the running game and he'll get enough carries, so I feel pretty good about 60 rushing yards or so. Final answer: 185 passing, 63 rushing.
#2 Ben Roethlisberger passing yards? Passing touchdowns?
< 200, 200-229, 230-254, 255-279, 280-309, 310+
0, 1, 2, 3, 4+
The first number that popped into my head was 265 passing yards for Big Ben. Even that seems a little high against a Ravens defense that I really respect. You've really got to try and beat Baltimore with balance. Let's shave off 15 yards and roll with 250 passing yards and two passing scores. One touchdown to JuJu, one to Eric Ebron.
#3 First touchdown of the game?
Mark Ingram, James Conner, Gus Edwards, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Lamar Jackson, Chase Claypool, Any other Ravens player, Any other Steelers player
Most people will probably pick a Steeler and that's totally fine. I'll zig when everybody else zags. Give me Mark Ingram on a two-yard plunge over the goal line in the first quarter.
#4 Most receiving yards in second quarter?
Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mark Andrews, Chase Claypool, Willie Snead, Diontae Johnson, Any other Ravens player, Any other Steelers player
Hmmm. JuJu is the best pass catcher of all those options and it's difficult for me to look in any other direction. He's got that getaway speed and can definitely make a man or two miss. Fingers crossed for Big Ben to dial up a 30-yard pass to #19 in black and gold.
#5 Longest rush or reception in third quarter?
< 17 yards, 17-23, 24-29, 30-35, 36-40, 41-46, 47-52, 53-59, 60+
Anything goes in the NFL, but I don't envision either defense giving up anything over 50 yards. Baltimore is really struggling in the passing game and Pittsburgh's aerial attack will be slowed by a very strong Ravens' front seven that loves to bring pressure. That 30-35 yard range seems right.
#6 Total points in the game?
< 37, 37-40, 41-43, 44-46, 47-49, 50-53, 54-57, 58-62, 63+
Defense, defense, defense. I'm starting to sound like a broken record, but that's the respect I have for John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin and their defenses. These meetings are always extremely physical and I don't expect touchdowns to come too easily. I'll stay in the low 40s and roll with 43 total points.
#7 Winner? Margin of victory?
Baltimore Ravens or Pittsburgh Steelers?
1-2, 3, 4-5, 6, 7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21+
If you would've asked me before the season, I would've said these two bitter rivals would split the regular season series. But I refuse to step in front of this Steelers freight train. The games are always close and more times than not, I feel like they're decided in the final six minutes. Pittsburgh will be able to solve Lamar Jackson and they'll win a tight one, 23-20.