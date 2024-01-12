Thursday NFL Injury Report for Super Wild Card Weekend

SATURDAY

BROWNS at TEXANS

Cleveland — Out: WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), S Grant Delpit (groin). Questionable: CB Mike Ford (calf), RB Pierre Strong (back), S Juan Thornhill (calf), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/knee). Houston — Out: DE Jerry Hughes (ankle). Questionable: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), WR Noah Brown (back), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), WR Robert Woods (hip), FB Andrew Beck (calf).

DOLPHINS at CHIEFS

Miami — Out: CB Xavien Howard (foot). Questionable: S DeShon Elliott (calf), S Jevon Holland (knees), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle). Kansas City — Out: OT Wanya Morris (concussion). Questionable: WR Justyn Ross (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle).

SUNDAY

PACKERS at COWBOYS

Green Bay — Did Not Practice: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck), OG Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle). Limited Participation: WR Romeo Dobbs (chest), RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger), LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck), S Jonathan Owens (knee), DT T.J. Slaton (knee/foot), LB Preston Smith (ankle), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). Full Participation: LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), C Josh Myers (neck), WR Jayden Reed (chest), OG Sean Rhyan (elbow), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), OT Zach Tom (finger), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder). Dallas — DNP: OG Zack Martins (NIR-veteran rest), OT Tyron Smith (NIR-veteran rest). Limited: CB Stephen Gilmore (shoulder), DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle), OG Tyler Smith (foot). Full: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), S Malik Hooker (ankle).

STEELERS at BILLS

Pittsburgh — DNP: LB T.J. Watt (knee). Limited: DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-veteran rest), DT Larry Ogunjobi (NIR-veteran rest). Full: CB Patrick Peterson (NIR-veteran rest), RB Najee Harris (knee), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder). Buffalo — DNP: OT Dion Dawkins (hand/illness), WR Gabe Davis (knee), LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), CB Rasul Douglas (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf), TE Dawson Knox (illness), WR Deonte Harty (NIR-personal). Limited: RB Ty Johnson (concussion). Full: QB Josh Allen (neck), DE Leonard Floyd (NIR-veteran rest), S Damar Hamlin (shoulder), S Micah Hyde (neck), DE Von Miller (NIR-veteran rest).

RAMS at LIONS

Los Angeles — DNP: S Jordan Fuller (ankle), OT Joseph Noteboom (foot), LB Troy Reeder (knee). Limited: OG Kevin Dotson (shoulder), TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder). Full: OT Rob Havenstein (NIR-veteran rest). Detroit — DNP: QB Terry Bridgewater (NIR-personal), CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee), TE Sam LaPorta (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (knee). Limited: TE James Mitchell (hand). Full: CB Brian Branch (wrist), DE John Cominsky (illness), OT Taylor Decker (NIR-veteran rest), OG Graham Galsgow (NIR-veteran rest), LB James Houston (ankle), C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe), CB Cameron Sutton (toe/heel), WR Jameson Williams (ankle), TE Brock Wright (hip).

MONDAY

EAGLES at BUCCANEERS

Philadelphia — DNP: S Reed Blankenship (groin), WR A.J. Brown (knee), S Sydney Brown (knee). Limited: WR Britain Covey (groin), QB Jalen Hurts (finger). Full: CB Darius Slay (knee), WR DeVonta Smith (ankle), RB D'Andre Swift (illness). Tampa Bay — DNP: LB K.J. Britt (calf), QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs), OT Tristan Wirfs (illness). Limited: DB Josh Hayes (quadriceps/knee). Full: DT Mike Greene (calf).

Note: NIR - Not Injury Related

