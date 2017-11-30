Thursday morning one-liners

Bills WR Zay Jones defies physics. Or something.

Breaking news: Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is salty.

Patriots T Cole Croston is about to be the next guy you’ve never heard to start on the line.

Former Jets coach Rex Ryan thinks Jets “will go after” former Jets CB Darrelle Revis.

Ravens WR Michael Campanero says the responsibility for being a healthy scratch was his alone.

Bengals WR Alex Erickson laughs about being called “sneaky fast.”

Browns WR Corey Coleman thinks the return of Josh Gordon can lift the team to a win.

Steelers CB Joe Haden making “good progress” from broken leg.

The Texans welcomed LB Brian Cushing back from suspension.

The Colts sack issues go beyond their offensive line.

Some Jaguars players are fans of the no-huddle.

The Titans don’t appear set to make a change at RB for now.

The Broncos haven’t been particularly resilient within games.

The Chiefs are working to avoid some dubious history.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen has been a spark for the offense from the slot.

The Raiders are giving the Giants their full attention.

Tonight’s an elimination game for the Cowboys (such that all the ones before weren’t).

“Shame on you” billboards have gone up in New Jersey regarding the Giants’ benching of QB Eli Manning.

The Eagles are braced for the typical noise in Seattle.

Washington coach Jay Gruden is trying to keep a positive mindset.

Bears LB Danny Trevathan was back at practice after a month.

Lions LT Taylor Decker‘s still shaking off the rust.

Packers RB Aaron Jones returned to practice.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray thinks he’s playing better than when he went to the Pro Bowl.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman has no illusions about concussions.

Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn wasn’t thrilled about missing last week’s game.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan keeps making jokes about Panthers QB Cam Newton‘s fashion choices.

A look at which Buccaneers have the most to gain from the final five games.

Cardinals rookie TE Ricky Seals-Jones is turning some heads.

Rams QB Jared Goff has learned some things about attacking defenses.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo might not have the full playbook at his disposal.

The Seahawks aren’t used to being home underdogs.