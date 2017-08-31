Thursday morning one-liners

The Bills are probably going to get sick of all this (Keith) Wenning tonight.

Dolphins players are getting used to coach Adam Gase being a bit of a “night owl.”

The Patriots aren’t going to play many of their regulars tonight.

Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins is primed for a big year, but said “it sucks a lot” to have to wait for his two-week suspension to end.

The Ravens have some tough decisions to make on the defensive line.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton and Panthers QB Cam Newton have things in common, believe it or not.

A look back at the top moments of Joe Haden‘s run with the Browns.

Can Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster get through a preseason game without getting hurt?

The Texans think their recent travels will at least create some camaraderie.

Former Colts QB Peyton Manning would have preferred to have a helmet on for his statue.

Jaguars QB Brandon Allen gets to make his case for a roster spot tonight.

The Titans dropped a pair of players in advance of this weekend’s cuts.

Broncos DE Derek Wolfe says his ankle is 75 or 80 percent recovered.

The Chiefs think trade acquisition Cameron Erving can become a solid swing tackle for them.

The Chargers are selling some single-game tickets for their tiny stadium.

Raiders QB Derek Carr will have his number retired at Fresno State this weekend.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant inspired a fan to lose 400 pounds.

The Giants hope they can build on the progress they showed in the run game.

Former Eagles CB Nnamdi Asomugha is ready for his first big acting role.

Washington’s looking for a new NT after Phil Taylor‘s injury.

Will the Bears keep QB Mark Sanchez?

Lions coach Jim Caldwell thinks he has an “exceptional group.”

The Packers’ acquisition of OLB Ahmad Brooks brings some versatility to Dom Capers’ defense.

Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon was glad to hear from former return man Cordarrelle Patterson last week.

Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu has had to carry the passing game of late.

The Panthers are again trying to model themselves after the Steelers.

The Saints defense likes the challenge of practicing against a couple of future Hall of Famers.

The fight for the last WR spot for the Buccaneers could be decided tonight.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald is now the longest-tenured pro athlete in Phoenix.

Rams coach Sean McVay’s in his last rehearsal for the season in addition to his players.

49ers RB Raheem Mostert has opened some eyes this preseason.

The Seahawks might not know what to do with a healthy set of RBs tonight.