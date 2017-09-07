Thursday morning one-liners

The Bills are hoping to re-establish a home field advantage.

As you might imagine, Dolphins players aren’t thrilled about 16 straight weeks of football.

The Patriots are on to 2017.

Jets QB Bryce Petty is ready to step up into a backup role.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco wasn’t the only key offensive practicing fully Wednesday.

The Bengals are finding new leaders after LT Andrew Whitworth‘s departure.

Former Browns CB Joe Haden is settling into his new home.

Steelers WR Martavis Bryant is ready to get started on his comeback.

Texans RB Alfred Blue isn’t expected to be able to play this week because of his high ankle sprain.

Slow starts have plagued the Colts under Chuck Pagano.

The Jaguars have some legitimate concerns about depth if injuries hit.

Titans WR Rishard Matthews is looking for a bigger role.

Broncos RB Devontae Booker expects to be back soon.

Some think the Chiefs have enough depth at RB to get along fine.

Even with a big contract, Chargers S Jahleel Addae is looking for motivation.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch has to deliver for his hometown.

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis was limited in his return to practice.

Giants LB B.J. Goodson is looking forward to a big challenge this week.

Whether the Eagles have solved their OL issues is a huge issue heading into the season.

Washington is counting on its defense not being worse than last year, such that that’s possible.

The Bears are counting on G Kyle Long returning to his Pro Bowl form.

Lions RB Ameer Abdullah could hold the keys to the team’s season.

The Packers are bracing themselves to tackle RB Eddie Lacy.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray said rookie Dalvin Cook “earned” the starting job.

Falcons rookie DE Takk McKinley is removing himself from social media during the season.

Panthers MLB Luke Kuechly is near the top of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s concerns this week.

New Saints QB Taysom Hill is excited to work with Drew Brees (after working with Aaron Rodgers all summer).

Look on the bright side: Some injured Buccaneers players have more time to heal.

Cardinals CB Justin Bethel is entering a prove-it year.

Rams LB Mark Barron is ready to go, despite his lack of preseason action.

49ers QB Brian Hoyer‘s preparing with yoga and meditation.

Seahawks CB Richard Sherman said teammate Michael Bennett’s situation is all too familiar.