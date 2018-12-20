Thursday morning one-liners

The Bills are still bringing in players for workouts, as they plan for the future.

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is excited about the chance to get back this week.

The scarcity of Patriots in the Pro Bowl underscores how thin their roster is.

Jets DE Henry Anderson has been a valuable pickup.

Ravens RB Gus Edwards has proven to be hard to bring down.

Taking a look at Bengals RB Joe Mixon‘s season.

Browns CB Denzel Ward back in practice after missing two weeks with a concussion.

Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels showed “patience” in his second start.

Texans DE J.J. Watt is all for the idea of bringing the NHL to Houston.

Colts TE Eric Ebron likes having a new identifier in front of his name (other than “draft mistake”).

The Jaguars inability to run lately has been alarming.

Titans RB Derrick Henry isn’t moved by hitting the 1,000-yard milestone.

Broncos S Dymonte Thomas is embracing his late-season opportunity.

Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz‘s ironman streak is in jeopardy.

Chargers WR Mike Williams is healthy again, and confident.

Looking at the bright side of QB Nathan Peterman joining the Raiders.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott wants more touches in the red zone.

The Giants are sticking to their plan for their offensive stars.

The Eagles got some defensive help back in practice.

Washington’s offensive line wants to get RB Adrian Peterson to 1,000 yards.

Bears coach Matt Nagy is using the Andy Reid plan on Mitchell Trubisky.

Looking at ways the Lions can rebound in 2019.

Packers RB Jamaal Williams still trying to prove doubters wrong.

The Vikings making a change at coordinator puts more pressure on QB Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons have to adjust their game-plan with Panthers QB Cam Newton out this week.

Panthers players could tell Newton’s shoulder wasn’t getting any better.

The Saints adjusted their practice schedule this week.

Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson was back on the practice field.

The Cardinals rush defense isn’t getting a break this week.

The Rams quest for the top seed in the playoffs took another hit yesterday.

The 49ers are going to get to use those high picks they have on defense.

The Seahawks set the wrong kind of record last week.