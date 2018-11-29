Thursday morning one-liners

Bills legend Jim Kelly had what his doctors hope is his final jaw surgery.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been impressed with how rookie RB Sony Michel has handled himself.

Jets CB Trumaine Johnson doesn’t regret leaving Rams, or feel pressure to live up to giant contract.

Ravens WR John Brown is trying to get back to early season form.

Bengals WR A.J. Green says he never wants to leave Cincinnati.

The soap opera surrounding Browns QB Baker Mayfield and former coach Hue Jackson has run its course, right?

The Steelers are getting healthier up front, leading to some line shuffling.

Texans S Justin Reid is playing well enough to earn some notice for defensive rookie of the year voting.

Colts assistant Tom Rathman hates fumbles. A lot.

Jaguars QB Cody Kessler hopes to be a difference-maker.

The Titans think they’ve figured out their recent defensive struggles.

Broncos OLB Shane Ray is getting healthier and hoping to finish strong.

Chiefs S Eric Berry wasn’t the only important part returning to practice yesterday.

Chargers know RB Austin Ekeler is capable of filling in for Melvin Gordon.

The Raiders’ hopes of the No. 1 overall pick are complicated by strength of schedule.

Cowboys LB Sean Lee is excited about returning to play alongside Leighton Vander Esch.

The Giants may have caught a break for a change.

The Eagles offense has gotten worse since trading for WR Golden Tate.

In addition to the two who said they weren’t asked about Reuben Foster, two more Washington players no-commented when asked about the background work the team did.

The Bears have shown they can get it done with QB Chase Daniel under center.

The Lions have played good run defense the last three weeks.

The Packers were shorthanded in practice, unsure if LT David Bakhtiari can play this week.

Vikings assistant Andre Patterson says DE Everson Griffen has looked sharp since his return.

Falcons MLB Deion Jones practiced with the starters as he nears a return.

Panthers QB Cam Newton‘s doing his part, playing some of his best football.

The Saints may have replaced the Cowboys as having the top offensive line in the league.

Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson was limited in practice with his thumb problem.

The Cardinals are hoping to get some key players back from injury this week.

Rams QB Jared Goff‘s ascent is continuing.

49ers WR Pierre Garcon is slowly making his way back.

Seahawks players plan to greet former teammate Richard Sherman warmly.