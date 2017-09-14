Thursday morning one-liners

Bills DT Marcell Dareus isn’t worried about his snap count.

The Dolphins are trying to refocus on football after Hurricane Irma.

The Patriots are trying to figure out their punt return options this week.

Jets coach Todd Bowles hasn’t settled on a backup QB yet.

The Ravens got good news on the injury to OLB Za'Darius Smith.

The Bengals OL is facing another big challenge this week.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger thinks the Browns are going to surprise people.

The Steelers seem to be thinking about four-WR sets as RB Le'Veon Bell eases back in.

The Texans will count on some rookies after the suspension of LB Brian Cushing.

Colts QBs Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett were left to answer questions about who starts (neither had them).

The Jaguars’ status as home underdog is confusing to some.

Titans DT Jurrell Casey was out of practice with back tightness (after he got knocked on it by Marshawn Lynch last week).

We’ll find out what kind of progress the Broncos have made on run defense.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith is wary of a play-making Eagles defense.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn thinks they need to continue to run more.

Raiders OLB Khalil Mack is learning to deal with increased attention.

Looking back at the QB deal the Cowboys didn’t make, which paid off handsomely.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. is moving well.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham wants to put some more sacks on the board.

Washington S D.J. Swearinger was limited in practice.

The Bears are hoping G Kyle Long is getting closer to a return.

Lions DE Anthony Zettel could be this year’s breakout player on defense.

Packers WR Geronimo Allison is hoping to make a leap in his second year.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray isn’t worried about a lack of touches.

Falcons C Alex Mack was limited with a back problem.

Panthers DE Julius Peppers recalled his 100th career sack, and it just happened to be now-Bills QB Joe Webb.

Saints CB De'Vante Harris expects to be targeted this week.

The Buccaneers reconvened with their own tales of Hurricane Irma.

Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams may not cover the earth, but he will get the first crack to replace David Johnson.

Rams coach Sean McVay is grateful to Washington coach Jay Gruden.

The 49ers have their own OL issues.

The Seahawks made some practice squad changes.