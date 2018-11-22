Thursday morning one-liners

Bills QB Josh Allen has a chance to develop over the last month and a half of the season.

The Dolphins are getting healthier as the season goes on, which is no small feat.

Patriots RB Sony Michel feels stronger, which should help the offense considerably.

The Jets’ rate of third-down conversions is first on their list of offensive concerns.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said the Bengals put him on notice.

Never mind Hue Jackson, the Bengals need to worry about stopping Nick Chubb.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield only feels “dangerous” on game days.

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt sat out practice with an elbow issue.

Texans QB Deshuan Watson doesn’t dwell on mistakes.

Colts C Ryan Kelly has an MCL sprain.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles looked back at some missed opportunities against the Steelers.

The Titans still aren’t sure what to expect at QB Monday night.

The Broncos’ release of Adam Jones clears the way for some young CBs to earn future roles.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce talked about what his hometown meant to him.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn knows the loss to the Broncos will haunt him.

The Raiders donated $250,000 to fire relief efforts in Butte County.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch isn’t letting his sudden fame change him.

There are things for the Giants to be thankful for, … seriously.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has to rebound from the worst game of his career.

Taking a look at Washington QB Colt McCoy‘s long career path.

It’s been a bit since Bears QB Chase Daniel had to actually play.

Lions K Matt Prater has been a model of consistency.

A behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of Packers QB Tim Boyle.

There’s a reasonable question as to whether the Vikings can keep up with modern offensive trends.

All the Falcons’ injuries make it hard to evaluate coach Dan Quinn.

The Panthers are still trying to figure out the best role for WR Curtis Samuel.

Saints QB Drew Brees leads all players in Pro Bowl voting.

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate should be in line for more action.

Cardinals practice squad K Zane Gonzalez hoping familiarity serves him well.

Rams RB Todd Gurley may not have been 100 percent Monday.

Former 49ers first-rounder Joshua Garnett had thumb surgery.

Seahawks P Michael Dickson is getting some recognition.