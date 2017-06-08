Thursday morning one-liners

Bills DT Marcell Dareus will be honored at a minor league baseball game.

The Dolphins will wear their throwback uniforms twice this year, and their Color Rush uniforms against the Ravens.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is on pace in learning his new system.

Who’s benefiting the most from the Jets purge? Owner Woody Johnson, who doesn’t have to pay old guys.

As he began his Ravens visit, WR Jeremy Maclin watched last night’s NBA playoff game with some potential teammates.

The Bengals will have to get better play from their young OTs for this season to work.

Browns DE Desmond Bryant is motivated to see QB Ben Roethlisberger in the opener.

Steelers LB Arthur Moats is eager to share his wisdom with younger competition.

Texans assistant Romeo Crennel is enjoying his job too much to retire.

The Colts are a confident bunch, whether they deserve to be or not.

The Jaguars won’t be able to tell if they’ve improved until pads go on, according to Doug Marrone.

Titans ownership can only imagine if they enjoy the kind of success the local hockey team has (though the fish thing might get old without ice).

The Broncos are beefing up their defensive line, literally.

Young Chiefs WRs are going to have to step up in the wake of Maclin’s departure.

The Chargers hope they’re building chemistry this offseason.

Raiders S Reggie Nelson is doing his homework every night as he competes with young guys.

The Cowboys are trying to keep expectations for LB Jaylon Smith in check.

Giants LT Ereck Flowers is getting better reviews this offseason.

Some rookies are adding energy to the Eagles’ WR competition.

Washington is working S Su’a Cravens at both positions in OTAs.

Bears TE Dion Sims loved acquiring more talent at his position.

The Lions are expecting big things from S Miles Killebrew.

One Packers rookie is making the rare step from eight-man football to an NFL camp.

It doesn’t sound like the Vikings are in on soon-to-be-free WR Eric Decker.

Much of the Falcons’ improvement last year traces to the addition of C Alex Mack.

Former Panthers “training camp MVP” getting another shot in Canada.

Saints S Marcus Williams liked the family atmosphere in Utah (so he’s clearly in the perfect place now).

A look at some position battles in Buccaneers camp.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer thinks age is just a number.

Rams S Lamarcus Joyner is relishing his new expanded role.

The 49ers are focusing on getting more pressure up front on run downs.

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is aiming high.