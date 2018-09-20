Thursday morning one-liners

Former Bills C Eric Wood doesn’t understand how CB Vontae Davis could walk away the way he did.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is more mobile than many people think

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski knows not to get too excited about any addition.

Analyst Troy Aikman thinks Jets rookie Sam Darnold can learn from his career.

The Ravens are glad they have a kicker they can trust in Justin Tucker.

The Bengals are forced to adjust to multiple injuries.

The Browns want to get RB Duke Johnson more involved.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger isn’t worried about WR Antonio Brown‘s turbulent week.

The Texans are willing to use Kareem Jackson in multiple roles.

Colts LB Anthony Walker is already a mentor on defense.

The Jaguars are likely to get back to their roots as a running team.

Titans LT Taylor Lewan was back on the practice field Wednesday.

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay could be masking some larger offensive problems.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is taking it all in stride.

Chargers C Mike Pouncey knows they have a huge test this week.

Raiders WR Jordy Nelson isn’t worried about his slow start.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still wants QB Dak Prescott to run more.

Former Giants G.M. George Young wasn’t a huge Bill Belichick fan.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz was happy to see WR Jordan Matthews again.

Washington QB Alex Smith thinks he’s developing chemistry with his WRs.

Bears CB Prince Amukamara isn’t afraid of setting lofty goals.

Lions RB LeGarrette Blount is expecting to be fined.

Packers CB Kevin King doesn’t look likely to play this week.

Former Vikings defensive back Keith Nord dies at 61.

Falcons S Jordan Richards is preparing for a bigger role on defense.

Panthers CB James Bradberry is ready for the challenge of Bengals WR A.J. Green.

The Saints want to give WR Tre'Quan Smith more opportunities.

The Buccaneers’ game-plan may prevent QB Ryan Fitzpatrick regressing to the mean.

The Cardinals playoff chances are smaller than they already were after an 0-2 start.

The Rams’ TEs are starting to get more involved in the passing game.

49ers LB Reuben Foster brings something their defense lacked.

Seahawks RB Chris Carson continues to overcome challenges.