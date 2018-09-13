Thursday morning one-liners

Bills players say QB Josh Allen “hasn’t made the same mistake twice” (unlike coach Sean McDermott starting Nathan Peterman).

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is back to practice, but it remains to be seen if he’s ready to return this week.

The Patriots could really use rookie RB Sony Michel this week.

Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s about to have more options to throw to.

Not all the Ravens have gotten over their Week 17 loss to the Bengals last year.

The Bengals have a number of new stadium amenities, including a Beercycle.

Browns coach Hue Jackson might have been surprised that Josh Gordon started, but QB Tyrod Taylor wasn’t.

Steelers K Chris Boswell took the blame for his missed field goal which led to a tie against the Browns.

Texans DE J.J. Watt feels like he’s starting to find his groove.

Colts QB Andrew Luck said he felt like he had been in a car wreck after his first game.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he’d be willing to play RB Leonard Fournette if he doesn’t practice this week.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is expected to play this week despite his elbow injury.

Broncos TE Jake Butt has an Army of fans (and they cannot lie).

The Chiefs are playing the long game with S Eric Berry.

The Chargers would have preferred the Bills to stick with their original starter at QB.

The Raiders have some issues with DT depth because of injuries.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sat next to former WR Dez Bryant and a concert.

Giants S Landon Collins has the hot take machine fired up.

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery practiced on a limited basis for the first time since the Super Bowl.

Washington hopes to hear more from the WRs this week.

Bears WR Allen Robinson is ready to make plays.

Lions DE Ziggy Ansah has been cleared to practice.

Packers WR Davante Adams is also dealing with an injury which is complicating the plan.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins admires Aaron Rodgers and plans to see him play.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan said he doesn’t feel pressured to fix the offense immediately.

The Panthers are making contingency plans for Hurricane Florence.

Saints WR Michael Thomas was held out with an illness yesterday.

The Buccaneers injury report is a long one this week.

Cardinals DE Markus Golden is back to practice.

Rams WR JoJo Natson should have a significant role this week.

49ers WR Marquise Goodwin remains out with a thigh injury.

The Seahawks acknowledge an issue with their defensive line.