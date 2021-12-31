Thursday injury report for Washington vs. Eagles, Week 17

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
In this article:
The Washington Football Team was back on the practice field Thursday in preparation for their Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is Washington’s second game against the Eagles in 12 days.

Washington will enter Week 17 in much better shape than its last meeting against the Eagles. In the previous meeting, Washington was without numerous starters due to COVID-19, including both quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

But Washington still has injury issues ahead of Sunday. Three players did not participate in practice Thursday. Running back Antonio Gibson missed practice with a hip injury after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday.

Cornerback William Jackson III missed practice again with a calf injury. He was initially injured in the Week 15 loss to the Eagles.

Defensive end Montez Sweat missed practice again due to the tragic death of his brother this week. Right tackle Sam Cosmi also missed practice and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington punter Tress Way was placed on the COVID list after practice.

Saahdiq Charles, James Smith-Williams and Curtis Samuel were all limited for Washington.

As for the Eagles, running back Miles Sanders missed practice with a hand injury. Everyone who sat out of practice Wednesday, except for RB Jordan Howard, returned Thursday.

