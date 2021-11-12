Thursday injury report for Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
In this article:
The Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday in preparation for their Week 10 matchup at FedEx Field.

Wednesday’s initial injury report featured plenty of starters for both teams, and nothing changed too much for either team on Thursday.

You can find the full injury report for Tampa Bay and Washington below:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player

Injury

Wednesday Participation

Thursday Participation

WR Antonio Brown

Ankle

DNP

DNP

WR Chris Godwin

Foot

DNP

DNP

TE Rob Gronkowski

Back

DNP

DNP

DT Steve McClendon

NIR (Rest)

DNP

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Shoulder/Hand

DNP

DNP

CB Rashard Robinson

Hamstring

Limited

DNP

CB Dee Delaney

Ankle

Limited

Full

RB Giovani Bernard

Chest

Full

Full

  • Head coach Bruce Arians all but ruled Gronkowski out for Sunday. That means plenty of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

  • Antonio Brown is out of the walking boot, but his status remains unclear.

  • Chris Godwin missed practice again on Thursday.

Washington Football Team

  • Curtis Samuel saw a doctor on Thursday, which sounds ominous. Washington should have already put Samuel on season-ending injured reserve.

  • Tight end Logan Thomas remains on IR. While he is close to a return, it doesn’t appear to be this week.

  • Brandon Scherff and Sam Cosmi remain limited.

  • Antonio Gibson is also limited, but that’s par for the course this season. He’ll play.

  • Benjamin St-Juste did not practice due to an illness.

