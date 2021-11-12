Thursday injury report for Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10
The Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday in preparation for their Week 10 matchup at FedEx Field.
Wednesday’s initial injury report featured plenty of starters for both teams, and nothing changed too much for either team on Thursday.
You can find the full injury report for Tampa Bay and Washington below:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Player
Injury
Wednesday Participation
Thursday Participation
Ankle
DNP
DNP
WR Chris Godwin
Foot
DNP
DNP
Back
DNP
DNP
DT Steve McClendon
NIR (Rest)
—
DNP
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Shoulder/Hand
DNP
DNP
CB Rashard Robinson
Hamstring
Limited
DNP
CB Dee Delaney
Ankle
Limited
Full
RB Giovani Bernard
Chest
Full
Full
Head coach Bruce Arians all but ruled Gronkowski out for Sunday. That means plenty of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.
Antonio Brown is out of the walking boot, but his status remains unclear.
Chris Godwin missed practice again on Thursday.
Washington Football Team
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/FXI4uZIPdM
— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 11, 2021
Curtis Samuel saw a doctor on Thursday, which sounds ominous. Washington should have already put Samuel on season-ending injured reserve.
Tight end Logan Thomas remains on IR. While he is close to a return, it doesn’t appear to be this week.
Brandon Scherff and Sam Cosmi remain limited.
Antonio Gibson is also limited, but that’s par for the course this season. He’ll play.
Benjamin St-Juste did not practice due to an illness.