Thursday injury report for Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10

The Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday in preparation for their Week 10 matchup at FedEx Field.

Wednesday’s initial injury report featured plenty of starters for both teams, and nothing changed too much for either team on Thursday.

You can find the full injury report for Tampa Bay and Washington below:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Injury Wednesday Participation Thursday Participation WR Antonio Brown Ankle DNP DNP WR Chris Godwin Foot DNP DNP TE Rob Gronkowski Back DNP DNP DT Steve McClendon NIR (Rest) — DNP OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder/Hand DNP DNP CB Rashard Robinson Hamstring Limited DNP CB Dee Delaney Ankle Limited Full RB Giovani Bernard Chest Full Full

Head coach Bruce Arians all but ruled Gronkowski out for Sunday. That means plenty of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

Antonio Brown is out of the walking boot, but his status remains unclear.

Chris Godwin missed practice again on Thursday.

Washington Football Team