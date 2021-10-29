Thursday injury report for Washington vs. Denver, Week 8

The Washington Football Team was back on the practice field Thursday for the second practice of the week in preparation for their Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos. Washington’s second injury report features many of the same names as in recent weeks, but some players are returning to practice slowly.

Check out the injury report for both Washington and Denver below:

Washington Football Team

Sam Cosmi, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown remained out on Wednesday.

Terry McLaurin and Ricky Seals-Jones were full participants.

Wes Schweitzer, who did not practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday.

Brandon Scherff, Antonio Gibson and William Jackson III remained limited on Thursday.

Friday is a big day for Washington to determine the status of players like Scherff and Jackson. Gibson will likely play.

Denver Broncos