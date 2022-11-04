Thursday injury report for Vikings vs. Commanders, Week 9

The second injury report of the week contained more bad news for the Washington Commanders. Ahead of their Week 9 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings, starting linebacker Cole Holcomb [foot] and wide receiver Jahan Dotson [hamstring] missed practice again.

With both players missing the first two practices of the week, things aren’t trending well for either player to play on Sunday. Holcomb missed last week’s game, while Dotson has missed four consecutive games.

Linebacker David Mayo [hamstring], Holcomb’s backup, missed practice again. Also, third-down back J.D. McKissic [neck] also missed practice. If Washington is without Holcomb and Mayo, that means an expanded role for Jon Bostic, who would start alongside Jamin Davis.

While McKissic is an integral part of Washington’s offense, the presence of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. softens the blow if McKissic is out.

Tight end Logan Thomas [calf] was limited. However, Thomas played last week and the coaches are likely taking it easy on the veteran. Rookie tight end Cole Turner was a full participant for the first since suffering a concussion in a Week 7 win.

As for the Vikings, defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson missed practice. Also out was backup wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Cornerback Cam Dantzler was limited with a neck injury.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire