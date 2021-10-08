Thursday injury report for Saints vs. Washington, Week 5
The New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday and it was another tough day for the Washington Football Team.
Washington was without several key performers for the second day in a row,while others were limited. Friday’s practice will be an important one for Washington.
Now, here is the injury report for both the Saints and Washington.
New Orleans Saints
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Erik McCoy
Calf
DNP
DNP
Elbow
DNP
DNP
S J.T. Gray
Back
—
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore
Hand
Full
Full
Erik McCoy and Terron Armstead missed practice again on Thursday.
J.T. Gray was a new addition to the injury list.
Washington Football Team
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/zPKw8iz7V9
— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 7, 2021
Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims did not practice again. Washington is down to three healthy wide receivers right now.
The good news on Thursday was J.D. McKissic, James Smith-Williams and Benjamin St-Juste were all full participants.
Jonathan Allen, Cole Holcomb, Matt Ioannidis and Antonio Gibson all remain limited. Unless something unforeseen happens on Friday, I see all four playing on Sunday.