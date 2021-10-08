Thursday injury report for Saints vs. Washington, Week 5

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Manning
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday and it was another tough day for the Washington Football Team.

Washington was without several key performers for the second day in a row,while others were limited. Friday’s practice will be an important one for Washington.

Now, here is the injury report for both the Saints and Washington.

New Orleans Saints

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Erik McCoy

Calf

DNP

DNP

T Terron Armstead

Elbow

DNP

DNP

S J.T. Gray

Back

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore

Hand

Full

Full

  • Erik McCoy and Terron Armstead missed practice again on Thursday.

  • J.T. Gray was a new addition to the injury list.

Washington Football Team

  • Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims did not practice again. Washington is down to three healthy wide receivers right now.

  • The good news on Thursday was J.D. McKissic, James Smith-Williams and Benjamin St-Juste were all full participants.

  • Jonathan Allen, Cole Holcomb, Matt Ioannidis and Antonio Gibson all remain limited. Unless something unforeseen happens on Friday, I see all four playing on Sunday.

Recommended Stories