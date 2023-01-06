Thursday injury report for Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 18

Washington Commanders rookie Sam Howell had his second full practice as the starting quarterback Thursday, but unfortunately, he did so with several key players sidelined.

Washington’s Thursday injury report featured 11 players sidelined. In a bit of good news, starting defensive end Montez Sweat, who missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, was back on the field Thursday.

Others, such as defensive tackle Jonathan Allen [knee], safety Kam Curl [ankle], cornerback Benjamin St-Juste [ankle], linebacker Jamin Davis [knee] and guard Andrew Norwell [hip], were among those sidelined.

Here’s the full list:

DT Jonathan Allen [knee]

S Kamren Curl [ankle]

CB Benjamin St-Juste [ankle]

G/T Saahdiq Charles [concussion]

LB Jamin Davis [knee]

LB Nathan Gerry [illness]

RB Antonio Gibson [knee/foot]

T Cornelius Lucas [ankle]

G Andrew Norwell [hip]

RB Brian Robinson Jr. [knee]

DE James Smith-Williams [concussion]

Head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday he’d like to see some younger players on the field Sunday, meaning you probably shouldn’t expect too many of those names on the injury report to play this week. At this point, why even play Allen, St-Juste, Gibson, Robinson, Davis, or Curl? you’d prefer none of your young, foundational pieces to go into the offseason worried about rehab.

The Commanders have already moved Gibson to injured reserve.

The Cowboys look healthy for Sunday’s game, which means a lot more to them than it does for Washington.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire