Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The report for Los Angeles mostly remained the same, while Kansas City had a few significant updates.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
RB Isiah Pacheco
Quad
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Shoulder/Hamstring
LP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
LP
RT Andrew Wylie
Elbow
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Concussion
DNP
WR Mecole Hardman
Abdomen / Illness
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Concussion
DNP
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Illness
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Marquez Valdes-Scantling returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. He should be good to go for Sunday night.
Even with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Lammons listed as non-participants for a second consecutive practice, it’s still possible that both can play in Week 11. Read about the NFL’s return to participation protocols here.
Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.
Chargers
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Keenan Allen
Hamstring
LP
WR Mike Williams
Ankle
LP
LB Chris Rumph II
Knee
LP
WR Deandre Carter
Ribs
LP
TE Gerald Everett
Groin
LP
OT Trey Pipkins
Knee
LP
K Dustin Hopkins
Hamstring
DNP
P JK Scott
Illness
DNP
OLB Khalil Mack
NIR – Rest
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The only change to the Chargers’ Thursday injury report is that Khalil Mack returned to full participation after a rest day to start the week.
Both Chargers starting specialists remained absent from practice on Thursday. They have Cameron Dicker (aka Dicker the Kicker) on their roster, who can also punt should both starters remain absent in Week 11.