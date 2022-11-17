Breaking news:

Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The report for Los Angeles mostly remained the same, while Kansas City had a few significant updates.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

RB Isiah Pacheco

Quad

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder/Hamstring

LP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

LP

RT Andrew Wylie

Elbow

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Concussion

DNP

WR Mecole Hardman

Abdomen / Illness

Placed on IR

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Concussion

DNP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Illness

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. He should be good to go for Sunday night.

  • Even with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Lammons listed as non-participants for a second consecutive practice, it’s still possible that both can play in Week 11. Read about the NFL’s return to participation protocols here.

  • Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Chargers

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Keenan Allen

Hamstring

LP

WR Mike Williams

Ankle

LP

LB Chris Rumph II

Knee

LP

WR Deandre Carter

Ribs

LP

TE Gerald Everett

Groin

LP

OT Trey Pipkins

Knee

LP

K Dustin Hopkins

Hamstring

DNP

P JK Scott

Illness

DNP

OLB Khalil Mack

NIR – Rest

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The only change to the Chargers’ Thursday injury report is that Khalil Mack returned to full participation after a rest day to start the week.

  • Both Chargers starting specialists remained absent from practice on Thursday. They have Cameron Dicker (aka Dicker the Kicker) on their roster, who can also punt should both starters remain absent in Week 11.

