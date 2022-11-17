Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The report for Los Angeles mostly remained the same, while Kansas City had a few significant updates.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* RB Isiah Pacheco Quad FP RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Hamstring LP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee LP RT Andrew Wylie Elbow FP CB Chris Lammons Concussion DNP WR Mecole Hardman Abdomen / Illness Placed on IR WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Concussion DNP WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Illness LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Marquez Valdes-Scantling returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. He should be good to go for Sunday night.

Even with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Lammons listed as non-participants for a second consecutive practice, it’s still possible that both can play in Week 11. Read about the NFL’s return to participation protocols here.

Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Chargers

Player Injury Participation* WR Keenan Allen Hamstring LP WR Mike Williams Ankle LP LB Chris Rumph II Knee LP WR Deandre Carter Ribs LP TE Gerald Everett Groin LP OT Trey Pipkins Knee LP K Dustin Hopkins Hamstring DNP P JK Scott Illness DNP OLB Khalil Mack NIR – Rest FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The only change to the Chargers’ Thursday injury report is that Khalil Mack returned to full participation after a rest day to start the week.

Both Chargers starting specialists remained absent from practice on Thursday. They have Cameron Dicker (aka Dicker the Kicker) on their roster, who can also punt should both starters remain absent in Week 11.

