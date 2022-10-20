Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7

Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Several players saw their participation upgraded for both teams.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

RG Trey Smith

Pec

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

K Harrison Butker

Left Ankle

FP

S Bryan Cook

Concussion

FP

CB Rashad Fenton

Hamstring

DNP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

LP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Rashad Fenton was the only player who remained absent from practice for Kansas City.

  • Mike Danna and Joe Thuney returned on a limited capacity, which sounds like it was the plan from the get-go this week.

  • Bryan Cook was upgraded to a full participant. He’s tracking to return from his concussion this week.

  • Remember, Trent McDuffie won’t appear on these reports until he has been activated to the 53-man roster. He practiced again on Thursday.

49ers

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Knee

FP

TE Tyler Kroft

Knee

FP

TE Charlie Woerner

Shoulder

FP

DE Nick Bosa

Groin

LP

LB Drake Jackson

Knee

LP

LT Trent Williams

Ankle

LP

FS Jimmie Ward

Hand

LP

CB Charvarius Ward

Groin

DNP

DT Arik Armstead

Foot

DNP

RT Mike McGlinchey

Calf

LP

S Talanoa Hufanga

Concussion

DNP

DE Sampson Ebukam

Achilles

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a great comment on the 49ers’ injuries Thursday: “Here’s one thing that I’ve always learned. It doesn’t make a difference who shows up on that injury report. All those guys seem to get healthy for the Chiefs.”

  • Still no Charvarius Ward, Arik Armstead or Talanoa Hufanga at practice for the 49ers. Those are two big pieces that they could be without on defense on Sunday.

