Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Several players saw their participation upgraded for both teams.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
RG Trey Smith
Pec
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
K Harrison Butker
Left Ankle
FP
S Bryan Cook
Concussion
FP
CB Rashad Fenton
Hamstring
DNP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
LP
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Rashad Fenton was the only player who remained absent from practice for Kansas City.
Mike Danna and Joe Thuney returned on a limited capacity, which sounds like it was the plan from the get-go this week.
Bryan Cook was upgraded to a full participant. He’s tracking to return from his concussion this week.
Remember, Trent McDuffie won’t appear on these reports until he has been activated to the 53-man roster. He practiced again on Thursday.
49ers
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Knee
FP
TE Tyler Kroft
Knee
FP
TE Charlie Woerner
Shoulder
FP
DE Nick Bosa
Groin
LP
LB Drake Jackson
Knee
LP
LT Trent Williams
Ankle
LP
FS Jimmie Ward
Hand
LP
CB Charvarius Ward
Groin
DNP
DT Arik Armstead
Foot
DNP
RT Mike McGlinchey
Calf
LP
S Talanoa Hufanga
Concussion
DNP
DE Sampson Ebukam
Achilles
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a great comment on the 49ers’ injuries Thursday: “Here’s one thing that I’ve always learned. It doesn’t make a difference who shows up on that injury report. All those guys seem to get healthy for the Chiefs.”
Still no Charvarius Ward, Arik Armstead or Talanoa Hufanga at practice for the 49ers. Those are two big pieces that they could be without on defense on Sunday.