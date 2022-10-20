Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Several players saw their participation upgraded for both teams.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP RG Trey Smith Pec FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP K Harrison Butker Left Ankle FP S Bryan Cook Concussion FP CB Rashad Fenton Hamstring DNP DE Mike Danna Calf LP LG Joe Thuney Ankle LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Rashad Fenton was the only player who remained absent from practice for Kansas City.

Mike Danna and Joe Thuney returned on a limited capacity, which sounds like it was the plan from the get-go this week.

Bryan Cook was upgraded to a full participant. He’s tracking to return from his concussion this week.

Remember, Trent McDuffie won’t appear on these reports until he has been activated to the 53-man roster. He practiced again on Thursday.

49ers

Player Injury Participation* LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Knee FP TE Tyler Kroft Knee FP TE Charlie Woerner Shoulder FP DE Nick Bosa Groin LP LB Drake Jackson Knee LP LT Trent Williams Ankle LP FS Jimmie Ward Hand LP CB Charvarius Ward Groin DNP DT Arik Armstead Foot DNP RT Mike McGlinchey Calf LP S Talanoa Hufanga Concussion DNP DE Sampson Ebukam Achilles LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a great comment on the 49ers’ injuries Thursday: “Here’s one thing that I’ve always learned. It doesn’t make a difference who shows up on that injury report. All those guys seem to get healthy for the Chiefs.”

Still no Charvarius Ward, Arik Armstead or Talanoa Hufanga at practice for the 49ers. Those are two big pieces that they could be without on defense on Sunday.

