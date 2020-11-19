Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were several changes to the injury report for Kansas City, but only one for Las Vegas.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* CB BoPete Keyes Illness FP DE Taco Charlton Ankle DNP CB Rashad Fenton Ankle LP OL Mike Remmers Rib LP DT Chris Jones Groin FP DT Derrick Nnadi Ankle FP C Austin Reiter Knee FP DT Khalen Saunders Elbow FP CB Antonio Hamilton Hamstring FP WR Sammy Watkins Hamstring / Calf LP RB Darrel Williams Illness DNP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Illness DNP LT Eric Fisher Shoulder FP RT Mitchell Schwartz Back DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Some good news and some concerning news for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Starting with the good, Eric Fisher returned to practice for the Chiefs following his activation from the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means he's on track to play and protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside on Sunday night. After a full practice on Wednesday, Sammy Watkins was listed as a limited participant in practice. He now is listed with both calf and hamstring injuries. It'd be quite problematic for Kansas City if he suffered another injury that kept him out in Week 11. Finally, both RB Darrel Williams and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire were held out of practice with an illness. Neither player was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, so it's likely just a seasonal illness for both players.

Raiders

Player Injury Participation* DB Eric Harris Oblique LP DT Maurice Hurst Ankle LP FB Alec Ingold Ribs LP OT Kolton Miller Ankle LP LB Nick Morrow Knee FP DE Carl Nassib Ankle/Knee FP CB Keisean Nixon Groin FP RB Jalen Richard Chest DNP TE Darren Waller Back FP OT Sam Young Knee/Back LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The only change to the Raiders injury report on Thursday was that CB Keisean Nixon was upgraded to a full participant in practice. Tomorrow will be important for all the players who are limited and for RB Jalen Richard who has yet to practice this week.