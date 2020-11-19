Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were several changes to the injury report for Kansas City, but only one for Las Vegas.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB BoPete Keyes
Illness
FP
DE Taco Charlton
Ankle
DNP
CB Rashad Fenton
Ankle
LP
OL Mike Remmers
Rib
LP
DT Chris Jones
Groin
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Ankle
FP
C Austin Reiter
Knee
FP
DT Khalen Saunders
Elbow
FP
CB Antonio Hamilton
Hamstring
FP
WR Sammy Watkins
Hamstring / Calf
LP
RB Darrel Williams
Illness
DNP
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Illness
DNP
LT Eric Fisher
Shoulder
FP
RT Mitchell Schwartz
Back
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Some good news and some concerning news for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Starting with the good, Eric Fisher returned to practice for the Chiefs following his activation from the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means he's on track to play and protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside on Sunday night. After a full practice on Wednesday, Sammy Watkins was listed as a limited participant in practice. He now is listed with both calf and hamstring injuries. It'd be quite problematic for Kansas City if he suffered another injury that kept him out in Week 11. Finally, both RB Darrel Williams and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire were held out of practice with an illness. Neither player was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, so it's likely just a seasonal illness for both players.
Raiders
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
DB Eric Harris
Oblique
LP
DT Maurice Hurst
Ankle
LP
FB Alec Ingold
Ribs
LP
OT Kolton Miller
Ankle
LP
LB Nick Morrow
Knee
FP
DE Carl Nassib
Ankle/Knee
FP
CB Keisean Nixon
Groin
FP
RB Jalen Richard
Chest
DNP
TE Darren Waller
Back
FP
OT Sam Young
Knee/Back
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The only change to the Raiders injury report on Thursday was that CB Keisean Nixon was upgraded to a full participant in practice. Tomorrow will be important for all the players who are limited and for RB Jalen Richard who has yet to practice this week.