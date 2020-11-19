Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were several changes to the injury report for Kansas City, but only one for Las Vegas.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB BoPete Keyes

Illness

FP

DE Taco Charlton

Ankle

DNP

CB Rashad Fenton

Ankle

LP

OL Mike Remmers

Rib

LP

DT Chris Jones

Groin

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Ankle

FP

C Austin Reiter

Knee

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Elbow

FP

CB Antonio Hamilton

Hamstring

FP

WR Sammy Watkins

Hamstring / Calf

LP

RB Darrel Williams

Illness

DNP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Illness

DNP

LT Eric Fisher

Shoulder

FP

RT Mitchell Schwartz

Back

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Some good news and some concerning news for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Starting with the good, Eric Fisher returned to practice for the Chiefs following his activation from the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means he's on track to play and protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside on Sunday night. After a full practice on Wednesday, Sammy Watkins was listed as a limited participant in practice. He now is listed with both calf and hamstring injuries. It'd be quite problematic for Kansas City if he suffered another injury that kept him out in Week 11. Finally, both RB Darrel Williams and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire were held out of practice with an illness. Neither player was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, so it's likely just a seasonal illness for both players.

Raiders

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DB Eric Harris

Oblique

LP

DT Maurice Hurst

Ankle

LP

FB Alec Ingold

Ribs

LP

OT Kolton Miller

Ankle

LP

LB Nick Morrow

Knee

FP

DE Carl Nassib

Ankle/Knee

FP

CB Keisean Nixon

Groin

FP

RB Jalen Richard

Chest

DNP

TE Darren Waller

Back

FP

OT Sam Young

Knee/Back

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The only change to the Raiders injury report on Thursday was that CB Keisean Nixon was upgraded to a full participant in practice. Tomorrow will be important for all the players who are limited and for RB Jalen Richard who has yet to practice this week.

