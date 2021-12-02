Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had players return to practice and new players listed as non-participants.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Rashad Fenton

Knee

DNP

WR Mecole Hardman

NIR

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

NIR

FP

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

DNP

FB Michael Burton

Pec

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Hip

FP

OL Kyle Long

Knee

FP

LB Dorian O’Daniel

Shoulder

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Both Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman returned to practice on Thursday after being excused from practice the day prior.

  • Rashad Fenton missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday. He’ll need a limited practice tomorrow if he’s to play on Sunday night.

  • Lucas Niang was downgraded to a non-participant in practice on Thursday, suggesting his rib injury is still bothering him. The Chiefs have a decision to make at the right tackle position if Niang is unable to play on Sunday night.

Broncos

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

OT Calvin Anderson

Ankle/Knee

Placed on IR

CB Ronald Darby

Illness

LP

RB Melvin Gordon

Shoulder, Hip

DNP

OL Dalton Risner

Back

LP

TE Eric Saubert

Ankle

LP

DT Shelby Harris

Ankle

LP

OT Bobby Massie

Ankle

LP

OL Quinn Meinerz

Knee

LP

S Kareem Jackson

Neck

FP

LB Baron Browning

Back

FP

WR Tyrie Cleveland

Hamstring

LP

OLB Bradley Chubb

Ankle

FP

S Caden Sterns

Shoulder

FP

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Tibia

FP

DT Mike Purcell

Thumb

FP

CB Nate Hairston

Hip

DNP

LT Garett Bolles

Ankle

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Every non-participant from Wednesday’s practice with the exception of Melvin Gordon (DNP) and Calvin Anderson (IR) was upgraded to limited participation on Thursday. That’s a good sign for guys like Dalton Risner and Shelby Harris.

  • Three defensive players (Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson and Baron Browning) were upgraded from limited participation to full participation on Thursday. That’ll be a big boost for Vic Fangio’s defense.

  • Two new players were added to the injury report for the Broncos. CB Nate Hairston was listed as a non-participant with a hip injury. LT Garett Bolles returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, but he was limited in practice with an ankle injury. He was nursing that ankle injury before he was added to the COVID list. Monitor his status closely tomorrow.

1

1

Recommended Stories