Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had players return to practice and new players listed as non-participants.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Knee
DNP
NIR
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
NIR
FP
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
DNP
FB Michael Burton
Pec
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Hip
FP
OL Kyle Long
Knee
FP
LB Dorian O’Daniel
Shoulder
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Both Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman returned to practice on Thursday after being excused from practice the day prior.
Rashad Fenton missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday. He’ll need a limited practice tomorrow if he’s to play on Sunday night.
Lucas Niang was downgraded to a non-participant in practice on Thursday, suggesting his rib injury is still bothering him. The Chiefs have a decision to make at the right tackle position if Niang is unable to play on Sunday night.
Broncos
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
OT Calvin Anderson
Ankle/Knee
Placed on IR
CB Ronald Darby
Illness
LP
RB Melvin Gordon
Shoulder, Hip
DNP
OL Dalton Risner
Back
LP
TE Eric Saubert
Ankle
LP
DT Shelby Harris
Ankle
LP
OT Bobby Massie
Ankle
LP
OL Quinn Meinerz
Knee
LP
S Kareem Jackson
Neck
FP
LB Baron Browning
Back
FP
WR Tyrie Cleveland
Hamstring
LP
OLB Bradley Chubb
Ankle
FP
S Caden Sterns
Shoulder
FP
QB Teddy Bridgewater
Tibia
FP
DT Mike Purcell
Thumb
FP
CB Nate Hairston
Hip
DNP
LT Garett Bolles
Ankle
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Every non-participant from Wednesday’s practice with the exception of Melvin Gordon (DNP) and Calvin Anderson (IR) was upgraded to limited participation on Thursday. That’s a good sign for guys like Dalton Risner and Shelby Harris.
Three defensive players (Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson and Baron Browning) were upgraded from limited participation to full participation on Thursday. That’ll be a big boost for Vic Fangio’s defense.
Two new players were added to the injury report for the Broncos. CB Nate Hairston was listed as a non-participant with a hip injury. LT Garett Bolles returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, but he was limited in practice with an ankle injury. He was nursing that ankle injury before he was added to the COVID list. Monitor his status closely tomorrow.
