Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had players return to practice and new players listed as non-participants.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* CB Rashad Fenton Knee DNP WR Mecole Hardman NIR FP WR Tyreek Hill NIR FP RT Lucas Niang Ribs DNP FB Michael Burton Pec FP CB Chris Lammons Hip FP OL Kyle Long Knee FP LB Dorian O’Daniel Shoulder FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Both Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman returned to practice on Thursday after being excused from practice the day prior.

Rashad Fenton missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday. He’ll need a limited practice tomorrow if he’s to play on Sunday night.

Lucas Niang was downgraded to a non-participant in practice on Thursday, suggesting his rib injury is still bothering him. The Chiefs have a decision to make at the right tackle position if Niang is unable to play on Sunday night.

Broncos

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* OT Calvin Anderson Ankle/Knee Placed on IR CB Ronald Darby Illness LP RB Melvin Gordon Shoulder, Hip DNP OL Dalton Risner Back LP TE Eric Saubert Ankle LP DT Shelby Harris Ankle LP OT Bobby Massie Ankle LP OL Quinn Meinerz Knee LP S Kareem Jackson Neck FP LB Baron Browning Back FP WR Tyrie Cleveland Hamstring LP OLB Bradley Chubb Ankle FP S Caden Sterns Shoulder FP QB Teddy Bridgewater Tibia FP DT Mike Purcell Thumb FP CB Nate Hairston Hip DNP LT Garett Bolles Ankle LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Every non-participant from Wednesday’s practice with the exception of Melvin Gordon (DNP) and Calvin Anderson (IR) was upgraded to limited participation on Thursday. That’s a good sign for guys like Dalton Risner and Shelby Harris.

Three defensive players (Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson and Baron Browning) were upgraded from limited participation to full participation on Thursday. That’ll be a big boost for Vic Fangio’s defense.

Two new players were added to the injury report for the Broncos. CB Nate Hairston was listed as a non-participant with a hip injury. LT Garett Bolles returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, but he was limited in practice with an ankle injury. He was nursing that ankle injury before he was added to the COVID list. Monitor his status closely tomorrow.

1

1