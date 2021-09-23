Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Things are mostly status quo for Kansas City, while Los Angeles has one player returning to full participation.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

LP

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

LP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Abdomen

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

FP

TE Blake Bell

Ankle

FP

G Trey Smith

Wrist

FP

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Quad

FP

C Austin Blythe

Abdomen

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Clark was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, but was limited in practice on Thursday with his hamstring injury. Hopefully, this was simply precautionary and not an indication of Clark reaggravating this injury.

  • Both Anthony Hitchens and Derrick Nnadi returned to participate in full after limited practices on Wednesday.

Chargers

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Player

Injury

Participation*

DT Justin Jones

Calf

DNP

CB Chris Harris Jr.

Shoulder

DNP

S Derwin James

Toe

FP

OLB Joey Bosa

Foot/Ankle

DNP

LB Kenneth Murray

Ankle

FP

OG Matt Feiler

Ankle

FP

RB Austin Ekeler

Ankle

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Derwin James returned to participate in full, but Joey Bosa, Justin Jones and Chris Harris all got the day off again on Thursday. Monitor their status tomorrow.

