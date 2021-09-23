Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Things are mostly status quo for Kansas City, while Los Angeles has one player returning to full participation.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* DE Chris Jones Wrist LP DE Frank Clark Hamstring LP LB Anthony Hitchens Abdomen FP DT Derrick Nnadi Hip FP TE Blake Bell Ankle FP G Trey Smith Wrist FP CB L'Jarius Sneed Quad FP C Austin Blythe Abdomen FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Clark was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, but was limited in practice on Thursday with his hamstring injury. Hopefully, this was simply precautionary and not an indication of Clark reaggravating this injury.

Both Anthony Hitchens and Derrick Nnadi returned to participate in full after limited practices on Wednesday.

Chargers

Player Injury Participation* DT Justin Jones Calf DNP CB Chris Harris Jr. Shoulder DNP S Derwin James Toe FP OLB Joey Bosa Foot/Ankle DNP LB Kenneth Murray Ankle FP OG Matt Feiler Ankle FP RB Austin Ekeler Ankle FP

Derwin James returned to participate in full, but Joey Bosa, Justin Jones and Chris Harris all got the day off again on Thursday. Monitor their status tomorrow.

