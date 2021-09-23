Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Things are mostly status quo for Kansas City, while Los Angeles has one player returning to full participation.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
LP
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
LP
Abdomen
FP
Hip
FP
TE Blake Bell
Ankle
FP
G Trey Smith
Wrist
FP
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Quad
FP
C Austin Blythe
Abdomen
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Clark was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, but was limited in practice on Thursday with his hamstring injury. Hopefully, this was simply precautionary and not an indication of Clark reaggravating this injury.
Both Anthony Hitchens and Derrick Nnadi returned to participate in full after limited practices on Wednesday.
Chargers
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Player
Injury
Participation*
DT Justin Jones
Calf
DNP
CB Chris Harris Jr.
Shoulder
DNP
S Derwin James
Toe
FP
OLB Joey Bosa
Foot/Ankle
DNP
LB Kenneth Murray
Ankle
FP
OG Matt Feiler
Ankle
FP
RB Austin Ekeler
Ankle
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Derwin James returned to participate in full, but Joey Bosa, Justin Jones and Chris Harris all got the day off again on Thursday. Monitor their status tomorrow.
