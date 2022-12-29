Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There was a new addition to the injury report for Kansas City, while Denver upgraded the status of several practice participants.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
TE Noah Gray
Shoulder/Knee
FP
DT Derick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
FB Michael Burton
Groin
FP
RT Andrew Wylie
Hip
FP
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
Illness
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
OT Prince Tega Wanogho was a new addition to the injury report after he missed practice with an illness.
WR Mecole Hardman was not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. The team is not required to report on his practice participation or game status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.
Broncos
Player
Injury
Participation*
LG Dalton Risner
Foot
FP
WR Kendall Hinton
Hamstring
LP
WR Jerry Jeudy
Ankle
LP
WR Courtland Sutton
Hamstring
LP
OLB Randy Gregory
Knee
DNP
OL Billy Turner
NIR – Personal
FP
DE DeShawn Williams
NIR – Personal
FP
S Kareem Jackson
NIR – Rest
FP
RB Latavius Murray
NIR – Rest
FP
DT Mike Purcell
Elbow
LP
OL Quinn Meinerz
Ribs
LP
DT D.J. Jones
Knee
DNP
OT Calvin Anderson
Ankle
DNP
CB K’waun Williams
Knee
LP
OLB Baron Browning
Back
DNP
TE Greg Dulcich
Hamstring
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Broncos still had five non-participants in practice on Thursday including starters at tight end, outside linebacker and defensive tackle.
