Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There was a new addition to the injury report for Kansas City, while Denver upgraded the status of several practice participants.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* TE Noah Gray Shoulder/Knee FP DT Derick Nnadi Achilles FP FB Michael Burton Groin FP RT Andrew Wylie Hip FP OT Prince Tega Wanogho Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

OT Prince Tega Wanogho was a new addition to the injury report after he missed practice with an illness.

WR Mecole Hardman was not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. The team is not required to report on his practice participation or game status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Broncos

Player Injury Participation* LG Dalton Risner Foot FP WR Kendall Hinton Hamstring LP WR Jerry Jeudy Ankle LP WR Courtland Sutton Hamstring LP OLB Randy Gregory Knee DNP OL Billy Turner NIR – Personal FP DE DeShawn Williams NIR – Personal FP S Kareem Jackson NIR – Rest FP RB Latavius Murray NIR – Rest FP DT Mike Purcell Elbow LP OL Quinn Meinerz Ribs LP DT D.J. Jones Knee DNP OT Calvin Anderson Ankle DNP CB K’waun Williams Knee LP OLB Baron Browning Back DNP TE Greg Dulcich Hamstring DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Broncos still had five non-participants in practice on Thursday including starters at tight end, outside linebacker and defensive tackle.

