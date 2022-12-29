Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17

Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There was a new addition to the injury report for Kansas City, while Denver upgraded the status of several practice participants.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

TE Noah Gray

Shoulder/Knee

FP

DT Derick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

FB Michael Burton

Groin

FP

RT Andrew Wylie

Hip

FP

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Illness

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • OT Prince Tega Wanogho was a new addition to the injury report after he missed practice with an illness.

  • WR Mecole Hardman was not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. The team is not required to report on his practice participation or game status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Broncos

Player

Injury

Participation*

LG Dalton Risner

Foot

FP

WR Kendall Hinton

Hamstring

LP

WR Jerry Jeudy

Ankle

LP

WR Courtland Sutton

Hamstring

LP

OLB Randy Gregory

Knee

DNP

OL Billy Turner

NIR – Personal

FP

DE DeShawn Williams

NIR – Personal

FP

S Kareem Jackson

NIR – Rest

FP

RB Latavius Murray

NIR – Rest

FP

DT Mike Purcell

Elbow

LP

OL Quinn Meinerz

Ribs

LP

DT D.J. Jones

Knee

DNP

OT Calvin Anderson

Ankle

DNP

CB K’waun Williams

Knee

LP

OLB Baron Browning

Back

DNP

TE Greg Dulcich

Hamstring

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Broncos still had five non-participants in practice on Thursday including starters at tight end, outside linebacker and defensive tackle.

  • For more on Denver’s injury situation visit our friends at Broncos Wire.

