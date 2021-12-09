Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 14
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Things were status quo for Kansas City and only two players had upgraded statuses for Las Vegas.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB Chris Lammons
Ankle
DNP
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
LP
CB Rashad Fenton
Knee
LP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
CB Mike Hughes
Calf
FP
DL Chris Jones
Calf
FP
S Juan Thornhill
Glute
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
No news is good news for the Chiefs. Last week, RT Lucas Niang started the week as a limited participant and was downgraded on Thursday. It’s a positive sign that he’s practicing in a limited capacity for two consecutive days this week.
Raiders
AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Player
Injury
Participation*
TE Darren Waller
Knee
DNP
DE Carl Nassib
Knee
DNP
Ankle
DNP
DT Quinton Jefferson
Back
LP
LB Patrick Onwuasor
Hamstring
DNP
FB Sutton Smith
Quad/Ankle
FP
LB Cory Littleton
Shoulder
LP
LB Marquel Lee
Ribs
LP
DB Johnathan Abram
Thumb
FP
CB Nate Hobbs
Knee
FP
DT Jonathan Hankins
Groin
FP
RB Josh Jacobs
Ankle
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
NIR (Rest)
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
DT Quinton Jefferson and FB Sutton Smith were the only two players who saw their practice participation upgraded on Thursday.
The fact that Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman remain absent from practice is a pretty big deal. They’ll both have a shot to play if they can get some sort of practice in on Friday, but at this point, their status for the game is in question.
1
1