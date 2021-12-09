Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Things were status quo for Kansas City and only two players had upgraded statuses for Las Vegas.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* CB Chris Lammons Ankle DNP RT Lucas Niang Ribs LP CB Rashad Fenton Knee LP FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP CB Mike Hughes Calf FP DL Chris Jones Calf FP S Juan Thornhill Glute FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

No news is good news for the Chiefs. Last week, RT Lucas Niang started the week as a limited participant and was downgraded on Thursday. It’s a positive sign that he’s practicing in a limited capacity for two consecutive days this week.

Raiders

Player Injury Participation* TE Darren Waller Knee DNP DE Carl Nassib Knee DNP LB Denzel Perryman Ankle DNP DT Quinton Jefferson Back LP LB Patrick Onwuasor Hamstring DNP FB Sutton Smith Quad/Ankle FP LB Cory Littleton Shoulder LP LB Marquel Lee Ribs LP DB Johnathan Abram Thumb FP CB Nate Hobbs Knee FP DT Jonathan Hankins Groin FP RB Josh Jacobs Ankle FP DE Yannick Ngakoue NIR (Rest) DNP

DT Quinton Jefferson and FB Sutton Smith were the only two players who saw their practice participation upgraded on Thursday.

The fact that Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman remain absent from practice is a pretty big deal. They’ll both have a shot to play if they can get some sort of practice in on Friday, but at this point, their status for the game is in question.

