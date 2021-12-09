Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 14

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Things were status quo for Kansas City and only two players had upgraded statuses for Las Vegas.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Chris Lammons

Ankle

DNP

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

LP

CB Rashad Fenton

Knee

LP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

CB Mike Hughes

Calf

FP

DL Chris Jones

Calf

FP

S Juan Thornhill

Glute

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • No news is good news for the Chiefs. Last week, RT Lucas Niang started the week as a limited participant and was downgraded on Thursday. It’s a positive sign that he’s practicing in a limited capacity for two consecutive days this week.

Raiders

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Player

Injury

Participation*

TE Darren Waller

Knee

DNP

DE Carl Nassib

Knee

DNP

LB Denzel Perryman

Ankle

DNP

DT Quinton Jefferson

Back

LP

LB Patrick Onwuasor

Hamstring

DNP

FB Sutton Smith

Quad/Ankle

FP

LB Cory Littleton

Shoulder

LP

LB Marquel Lee

Ribs

LP

DB Johnathan Abram

Thumb

FP

CB Nate Hobbs

Knee

FP

DT Jonathan Hankins

Groin

FP

RB Josh Jacobs

Ankle

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

NIR (Rest)

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • DT Quinton Jefferson and FB Sutton Smith were the only two players who saw their practice participation upgraded on Thursday.

  • The fact that Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman remain absent from practice is a pretty big deal. They’ll both have a shot to play if they can get some sort of practice in on Friday, but at this point, their status for the game is in question.

