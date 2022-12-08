Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were no changes for the Chiefs, but some significant changes for the Broncos.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Willie Gay

Groin

FP

CB Joshua Williams

Quad

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Calf

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

CB Jaylen Watson

Hand

FP

RG Trey Smith

Knee

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

FP

S Deon Bush

Elbow

LP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Shoulder/Quad

FP

QB Patrick Mahomes

Foot

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

LP

LB Nick Bolton

Groin

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • No changes from Wednesday’s injury report with a second-consecutive limited practice for both Toney and Bolton. Even if both players get a full practice in on Friday, expect them to be listed as questionable for Sunday.

Broncos

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player

Injury

Participation*

S Kareem Jackson

NIR

FP

WR Jerry Jeudy

Ankle

LP

CB K’waun Williams

Wrist/Elbow/Knee

LP

DL Jonathan Harris

Knee

LP

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Wrist

FP

OLB Baron Browning

Elbow

FP

K Brandon McManus

Quad

LP

OT Tom Compton

Illness

LP

LG Dalton Risner

Back/Shoulder

DNP

FB Andrew Beck

Hamstring

DNP

LB Dakota Allen

Hamstring

DNP

WR Courtland Sutton

Hamstring

DNP

DT D.J. Jones

Shoulder

DNP

DL Deshawn Williams

Illness

LP

ILB Justin Strnad

Knee

LP

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Illness

LP

OLB Jonathan Cooper

Ankle

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Broncos had five new additions to the injury report on Thursday, including DT D.J. Jones, who was a non-participant. He’s their best run-defender on the defensive line and would be an enormous loss for Denver.

  • Kareem Jackson and Baron Browning were upgraded to full participation in practice. That’s a good sign that both will be available to play on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

