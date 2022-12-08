Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were no changes for the Chiefs, but some significant changes for the Broncos.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* LB Willie Gay Groin FP CB Joshua Williams Quad FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Calf FP OT Lucas Niang Knee FP CB Jaylen Watson Hand FP RG Trey Smith Knee FP LG Joe Thuney Ankle FP S Deon Bush Elbow LP RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder/Quad FP QB Patrick Mahomes Foot FP WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring LP LB Nick Bolton Groin LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

No changes from Wednesday’s injury report with a second-consecutive limited practice for both Toney and Bolton. Even if both players get a full practice in on Friday, expect them to be listed as questionable for Sunday.

Broncos

Player Injury Participation* S Kareem Jackson NIR FP WR Jerry Jeudy Ankle LP CB K’waun Williams Wrist/Elbow/Knee LP DL Jonathan Harris Knee LP LS Jacob Bobenmoyer Wrist FP OLB Baron Browning Elbow FP K Brandon McManus Quad LP OT Tom Compton Illness LP LG Dalton Risner Back/Shoulder DNP FB Andrew Beck Hamstring DNP LB Dakota Allen Hamstring DNP WR Courtland Sutton Hamstring DNP DT D.J. Jones Shoulder DNP DL Deshawn Williams Illness LP ILB Justin Strnad Knee LP TE Albert Okwuegbunam Illness LP OLB Jonathan Cooper Ankle LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Broncos had five new additions to the injury report on Thursday, including DT D.J. Jones, who was a non-participant. He’s their best run-defender on the defensive line and would be an enormous loss for Denver.

Kareem Jackson and Baron Browning were upgraded to full participation in practice. That’s a good sign that both will be available to play on Sunday.

