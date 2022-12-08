Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were no changes for the Chiefs, but some significant changes for the Broncos.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Willie Gay
Groin
FP
CB Joshua Williams
Quad
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Calf
FP
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
CB Jaylen Watson
Hand
FP
RG Trey Smith
Knee
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
FP
S Deon Bush
Elbow
LP
RB Isiah Pacheco
Shoulder/Quad
FP
QB Patrick Mahomes
Foot
FP
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
LP
LB Nick Bolton
Groin
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
No changes from Wednesday’s injury report with a second-consecutive limited practice for both Toney and Bolton. Even if both players get a full practice in on Friday, expect them to be listed as questionable for Sunday.
Broncos
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Player
Injury
Participation*
S Kareem Jackson
NIR
FP
WR Jerry Jeudy
Ankle
LP
CB K’waun Williams
Wrist/Elbow/Knee
LP
DL Jonathan Harris
Knee
LP
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
Wrist
FP
OLB Baron Browning
Elbow
FP
K Brandon McManus
Quad
LP
OT Tom Compton
Illness
LP
LG Dalton Risner
Back/Shoulder
DNP
FB Andrew Beck
Hamstring
DNP
LB Dakota Allen
Hamstring
DNP
WR Courtland Sutton
Hamstring
DNP
DT D.J. Jones
Shoulder
DNP
DL Deshawn Williams
Illness
LP
ILB Justin Strnad
Knee
LP
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
Illness
LP
OLB Jonathan Cooper
Ankle
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Broncos had five new additions to the injury report on Thursday, including DT D.J. Jones, who was a non-participant. He’s their best run-defender on the defensive line and would be an enormous loss for Denver.
Kareem Jackson and Baron Browning were upgraded to full participation in practice. That’s a good sign that both will be available to play on Sunday.