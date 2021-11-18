Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Cowboys, Week 11

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had some changes following their second practice of the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Player

Injury

Participation*

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

DNP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

LP

OT Orlando Brown

Toe

FP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Groin

FP

LB Dorian O’Daniel

Shoulder

FP

CB Mike Hughes

Elbow

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Remmers missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. It’s not looking good for his chances to make his return to action this week which means that Andrew Wylie will likely be the Chiefs’ starter at right tackle for a second consecutive week.

  • L’Jarius Sneed remained limited on Thursday. If he’s unable to play on Sunday look for the Chiefs to elevate Dicaprio Bootle to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

  • WR Marcus Kemp didn’t practice today as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll likely be unable to play on Sunday.

  • Derrick Nnadi popped up on the injury report with his ailing hip on Thursday. He was a full participant in practice, so this only means he received treatment for the injury today.

Cowboys

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

LT Tyron Smith

Anke

LP

WR Amari Cooper

Hamstring

FP

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Knee

FP

QB Will Grier

Knee

FP

WR CeeDee Lamb

Triceps

FP

WR Cedrick Wilson

Shoulder

FP

CB Nashon Wright

Hamstring

LP

CB Kelvin Joseph

NIR

DNP

K Greg Zuerlein

COVID

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Backup CB Nashon Wright was limited on Thursday after practicing in full on Wednesday. That’s never a good sign when it comes to availability for an upcoming game.

  • Tyron Smith remains limited on Thursday, maintaining some steady progress after dealing with bone spurs in his ankle.

  • Rookie CB Kelvin Joseph had a personal day and did not practice as a result.

  • K Greg Zuerlein was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and listed as a full participant in practice.

