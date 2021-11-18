Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Cowboys, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had some changes following their second practice of the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Player
Injury
Participation*
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
DNP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
LP
OT Orlando Brown
Toe
FP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Groin
FP
LB Dorian O’Daniel
Shoulder
FP
CB Mike Hughes
Elbow
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Remmers missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. It’s not looking good for his chances to make his return to action this week which means that Andrew Wylie will likely be the Chiefs’ starter at right tackle for a second consecutive week.
L’Jarius Sneed remained limited on Thursday. If he’s unable to play on Sunday look for the Chiefs to elevate Dicaprio Bootle to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
WR Marcus Kemp didn’t practice today as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll likely be unable to play on Sunday.
Derrick Nnadi popped up on the injury report with his ailing hip on Thursday. He was a full participant in practice, so this only means he received treatment for the injury today.
Cowboys
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LT Tyron Smith
Anke
LP
WR Amari Cooper
Hamstring
FP
RB Ezekiel Elliott
Knee
FP
QB Will Grier
Knee
FP
WR CeeDee Lamb
Triceps
FP
WR Cedrick Wilson
Shoulder
FP
CB Nashon Wright
Hamstring
LP
CB Kelvin Joseph
NIR
DNP
K Greg Zuerlein
COVID
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Backup CB Nashon Wright was limited on Thursday after practicing in full on Wednesday. That’s never a good sign when it comes to availability for an upcoming game.
Tyron Smith remains limited on Thursday, maintaining some steady progress after dealing with bone spurs in his ankle.
Rookie CB Kelvin Joseph had a personal day and did not practice as a result.
K Greg Zuerlein was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and listed as a full participant in practice.
