Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Cowboys, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had some changes following their second practice of the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Player Injury Participation* RT Lucas Niang Ribs DNP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee LP OT Orlando Brown Toe FP FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP LG Joe Thuney Hand FP TE Travis Kelce Neck FP WR Tyreek Hill Groin FP LB Dorian O’Daniel Shoulder FP CB Mike Hughes Elbow FP DT Derrick Nnadi Hip FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Remmers missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. It’s not looking good for his chances to make his return to action this week which means that Andrew Wylie will likely be the Chiefs’ starter at right tackle for a second consecutive week.

L’Jarius Sneed remained limited on Thursday. If he’s unable to play on Sunday look for the Chiefs to elevate Dicaprio Bootle to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

WR Marcus Kemp didn’t practice today as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll likely be unable to play on Sunday.

Derrick Nnadi popped up on the injury report with his ailing hip on Thursday. He was a full participant in practice, so this only means he received treatment for the injury today.

Cowboys

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* LT Tyron Smith Anke LP WR Amari Cooper Hamstring FP RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee FP QB Will Grier Knee FP WR CeeDee Lamb Triceps FP WR Cedrick Wilson Shoulder FP CB Nashon Wright Hamstring LP CB Kelvin Joseph NIR DNP K Greg Zuerlein COVID FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Backup CB Nashon Wright was limited on Thursday after practicing in full on Wednesday. That’s never a good sign when it comes to availability for an upcoming game.

Tyron Smith remains limited on Thursday, maintaining some steady progress after dealing with bone spurs in his ankle.

Rookie CB Kelvin Joseph had a personal day and did not practice as a result.

K Greg Zuerlein was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and listed as a full participant in practice.

1

1