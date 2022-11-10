Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams saw players upgraded, while Kansas City saw one player’s participation downgraded.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DT Derrick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder/Knee

FP

S Deon Bush

Knee

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

LP

TE Jody Fortson

Quad

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Abdomen

DNP

DT Khalen Saunders

NIR (Personal)

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Khalen Saunders returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a full participant. He’s not at risk of missing the game.

  • L’Jarius Sneed was downgraded to a limited participant after practicing in full on Wednesday. He’s been dealing with a knee injury since Week 7.

  • Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

TE Evan Engram

Back

LP

S Rayshawn Jenkins

Concussion

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Rayshawn Jenkins was upgraded to a limited participant in practice, signaling that he’s progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocols.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories