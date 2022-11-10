Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams saw players upgraded, while Kansas City saw one player’s participation downgraded.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
DT Derrick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Shoulder/Knee
FP
S Deon Bush
Knee
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
LP
TE Jody Fortson
Quad
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Abdomen
DNP
DT Khalen Saunders
NIR (Personal)
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Khalen Saunders returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a full participant. He’s not at risk of missing the game.
L’Jarius Sneed was downgraded to a limited participant after practicing in full on Wednesday. He’s been dealing with a knee injury since Week 7.
Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.
Jaguars
Player
Injury
Participation*
TE Evan Engram
Back
LP
S Rayshawn Jenkins
Concussion
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Rayshawn Jenkins was upgraded to a limited participant in practice, signaling that he’s progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocols.