Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams saw players upgraded, while Kansas City saw one player’s participation downgraded.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* DT Derrick Nnadi Achilles FP RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Knee FP S Deon Bush Knee FP TE Travis Kelce Neck FP L’Jarius Sneed Knee LP TE Jody Fortson Quad FP WR Mecole Hardman Abdomen DNP DT Khalen Saunders NIR (Personal) FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Khalen Saunders returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a full participant. He’s not at risk of missing the game.

L’Jarius Sneed was downgraded to a limited participant after practicing in full on Wednesday. He’s been dealing with a knee injury since Week 7.

Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Jaguars

Player Injury Participation* TE Evan Engram Back LP S Rayshawn Jenkins Concussion LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Rayshawn Jenkins was upgraded to a limited participant in practice, signaling that he’s progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocols.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire