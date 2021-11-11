Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had some new developments in their second practice of the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

RT Mike Remmers

Knee

DNP

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

DNP

DE Chris Jones

NIR / Back

DNP

LB Dorian O’Daniel

NIR / Shoulder

DNP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Ankle / Wrist

LP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Rib

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Knee

FP

OT Orlando Brown

Toe

FP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

DE Frank Clark

Ab/Foot

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Ankle

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Quad

FP

S Armani Watts

Thigh

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The only change to the Chiefs’ injury report is the return of CB L’Jarius Sneed. He was a non-participant on Wednesday but limited in practice on Thursday. Another limited or full practice on Friday would have him trending toward playing on Sunday night.

  • Big concerns on the right side of the offensive line for Kansas City this week with Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang remaining out of practice. The Chiefs could be stuck with Andrew Wylie or Prince Tega Wangho at right tackle. There is an outside chance that the team activates Kyle Long from the PUP list and plays him at right tackle, but he is working back from injury and hasn’t played a game since October of 2019.

Raiders

AP Photo/David Becker

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Keisean Nixon

Ankle

DNP

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Ankle

DNP

TE Darren Waller

NIR (Rest)

FP

DT Jonathan Hankins

Back

FP

WR Hunter Renfrow

Ankle

FP

LB K.J. Wright

Shoulder

LP

DB Tyree Gillespie

Hamstring

DNP

RB Josh Jacobs

Knee

FP

CB Amik Robertson

Hip

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • CB Amik Robertson was a new addition to the injury report, not practicing with a hip injury. DB Tyree Gillespie was a non-participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, suggesting he suffered the hamstring injury in practice to start the week. With Keisean Nixon still out of practice, the Raiders are getting thin in the secondary.

  • Returning to practice was DT Jonathan Hankins, which is a big deal given the injury to Darius Philon that landed him on injured reserve. They need a big run-stopping presence like Hankins in the interior.

