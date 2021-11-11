Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had some new developments in their second practice of the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* RT Mike Remmers Knee DNP RT Lucas Niang Ribs DNP DE Chris Jones NIR / Back DNP LB Dorian O’Daniel NIR / Shoulder DNP CB L’Jarius Sneed Ankle / Wrist LP DT Derrick Nnadi Rib FP DT Khalen Saunders Knee FP OT Orlando Brown Toe FP FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP DE Frank Clark Ab/Foot FP LG Joe Thuney Hand FP TE Travis Kelce Neck FP WR Tyreek Hill Ankle FP CB Chris Lammons Quad FP S Armani Watts Thigh FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The only change to the Chiefs’ injury report is the return of CB L’Jarius Sneed. He was a non-participant on Wednesday but limited in practice on Thursday. Another limited or full practice on Friday would have him trending toward playing on Sunday night.

Big concerns on the right side of the offensive line for Kansas City this week with Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang remaining out of practice. The Chiefs could be stuck with Andrew Wylie or Prince Tega Wangho at right tackle. There is an outside chance that the team activates Kyle Long from the PUP list and plays him at right tackle, but he is working back from injury and hasn’t played a game since October of 2019.

Raiders

AP Photo/David Becker

Player Injury Participation* CB Keisean Nixon Ankle DNP LB Nick Kwiatkoski Ankle DNP TE Darren Waller NIR (Rest) FP DT Jonathan Hankins Back FP WR Hunter Renfrow Ankle FP LB K.J. Wright Shoulder LP DB Tyree Gillespie Hamstring DNP RB Josh Jacobs Knee FP CB Amik Robertson Hip DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

CB Amik Robertson was a new addition to the injury report, not practicing with a hip injury. DB Tyree Gillespie was a non-participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, suggesting he suffered the hamstring injury in practice to start the week. With Keisean Nixon still out of practice, the Raiders are getting thin in the secondary.

Returning to practice was DT Jonathan Hankins, which is a big deal given the injury to Darius Philon that landed him on injured reserve. They need a big run-stopping presence like Hankins in the interior.

1

1