Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had some new developments in their second practice of the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
RT Mike Remmers
Knee
DNP
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
DNP
DE Chris Jones
NIR / Back
DNP
LB Dorian O’Daniel
NIR / Shoulder
DNP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Ankle / Wrist
LP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Rib
FP
DT Khalen Saunders
Knee
FP
OT Orlando Brown
Toe
FP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
DE Frank Clark
Ab/Foot
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Ankle
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Quad
FP
S Armani Watts
Thigh
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The only change to the Chiefs’ injury report is the return of CB L’Jarius Sneed. He was a non-participant on Wednesday but limited in practice on Thursday. Another limited or full practice on Friday would have him trending toward playing on Sunday night.
Big concerns on the right side of the offensive line for Kansas City this week with Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang remaining out of practice. The Chiefs could be stuck with Andrew Wylie or Prince Tega Wangho at right tackle. There is an outside chance that the team activates Kyle Long from the PUP list and plays him at right tackle, but he is working back from injury and hasn’t played a game since October of 2019.
Raiders
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB Keisean Nixon
Ankle
DNP
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
Ankle
DNP
TE Darren Waller
NIR (Rest)
FP
DT Jonathan Hankins
Back
FP
WR Hunter Renfrow
Ankle
FP
LB K.J. Wright
Shoulder
LP
DB Tyree Gillespie
Hamstring
DNP
RB Josh Jacobs
Knee
FP
CB Amik Robertson
Hip
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
CB Amik Robertson was a new addition to the injury report, not practicing with a hip injury. DB Tyree Gillespie was a non-participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, suggesting he suffered the hamstring injury in practice to start the week. With Keisean Nixon still out of practice, the Raiders are getting thin in the secondary.
Returning to practice was DT Jonathan Hankins, which is a big deal given the injury to Darius Philon that landed him on injured reserve. They need a big run-stopping presence like Hankins in the interior.
