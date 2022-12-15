Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Texans, Week 15
The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Some players saw their participation upgraded as the practice week progressed for both teams.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
S Justin Reid
Shoulder
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Calf
FP
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
CB Jaylen Watson
Hand
FP
RG Trey Smith
Knee
FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Toe
FP
S Deon Bush
Elbow
FP
RB Isiah Pacheco
Shoulder/Quad
FP
QB Patrick Mahomes
Right hand
FP
LB Nick Bolton
Groin
FP
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
LP
DB Nazeeh Johnson
Hamstring
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs DB Nazeeh Johnson was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Thursday.
Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi was added to the injury report with an Achilles, but he was listed as a full participant. He dealt with soreness in his Achilles earlier this season and has been able to play through it.
Remember, the Chiefs do not need to report the practice status of WR Mecole Hardman until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.
Texans
Player
Injury
Participation*
FB Troy Hairston
Chest
FP
DL Taylor Stallworth
Calf
DNP
DL Roy Lopez
Hip
FP
DL Kurt Hinish
Shoulder
FP
OL Kenyon Green
Ankle
LP
LT Laremy Tunsil
Illness
FP
DB Derek Stingley Jr.
Hamstring
DNP
RB Dameon Pierce
Ankle
DNP
DB Steven Nelson
Foot
DNP
OL Justin McCray
Hamstring
DNP
DL Jerry Hughes
NIR – Rest
FP
WR Brandin Cooks
Calf
LP
WR Nico Collins
Foot
DNP
DL Maliek Collins
NIR – Rest
FP
DL Mario Addison
NIR – Rest
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
WR Brandin Cooks returned to practice for the Texans in a limited capacity on Thursday. It seems like he’ll have a chance to play on Sunday if all goes well during the rest of the practice week.
LT Laremy Tunsil also returned to practice as a full participant after missing practice on Wednesday. He should play on Sunday.
DL Roy Lopez and Kurt Hinish were upgraded to full participants, but DL Taylor Stallworth was downgraded to a non-participant.
