Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Texans, Week 15

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Some players saw their participation upgraded as the practice week progressed for both teams.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

 

 

Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

S Justin Reid

Shoulder

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Calf

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

CB Jaylen Watson

Hand

FP

RG Trey Smith

Knee

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Toe

FP

S Deon Bush

Elbow

FP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Shoulder/Quad

FP

QB Patrick Mahomes

Right hand

FP

LB Nick Bolton

Groin

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

LP

DB Nazeeh Johnson

Hamstring

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs DB Nazeeh Johnson was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Thursday.

  • Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi was added to the injury report with an Achilles, but he was listed as a full participant. He dealt with soreness in his Achilles earlier this season and has been able to play through it.

  • Remember, the Chiefs do not need to report the practice status of WR Mecole Hardman until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Texans

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

FB Troy Hairston

Chest

FP

DL Taylor Stallworth

Calf

DNP

DL Roy Lopez

Hip

FP

DL Kurt Hinish

Shoulder

FP

OL Kenyon Green

Ankle

LP

LT Laremy Tunsil

Illness

FP

DB Derek Stingley Jr.

Hamstring

DNP

RB Dameon Pierce

Ankle

DNP

DB Steven Nelson

Foot

DNP

OL Justin McCray

Hamstring

DNP

DL Jerry Hughes

NIR – Rest

FP

WR Brandin Cooks

Calf

LP

WR Nico Collins

Foot

DNP

DL Maliek Collins

NIR – Rest

FP

DL Mario Addison

NIR – Rest

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • WR Brandin Cooks returned to practice for the Texans in a limited capacity on Thursday. It seems like he’ll have a chance to play on Sunday if all goes well during the rest of the practice week.

  • LT Laremy Tunsil also returned to practice as a full participant after missing practice on Wednesday. He should play on Sunday.

  • DL Roy Lopez and Kurt Hinish were upgraded to full participants, but DL Taylor Stallworth was downgraded to a non-participant.

  • For more information on the Texans’ injuries visit our friends at Texans Wire.

