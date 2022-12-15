Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Texans, Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Some players saw their participation upgraded as the practice week progressed for both teams.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* S Justin Reid Shoulder FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Calf FP OT Lucas Niang Knee FP CB Jaylen Watson Hand FP RG Trey Smith Knee FP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Toe FP S Deon Bush Elbow FP RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder/Quad FP QB Patrick Mahomes Right hand FP LB Nick Bolton Groin FP WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring LP DB Nazeeh Johnson Hamstring FP DT Derrick Nnadi Achilles FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs DB Nazeeh Johnson was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi was added to the injury report with an Achilles, but he was listed as a full participant. He dealt with soreness in his Achilles earlier this season and has been able to play through it.

Remember, the Chiefs do not need to report the practice status of WR Mecole Hardman until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Texans

Player Injury Participation* FB Troy Hairston Chest FP DL Taylor Stallworth Calf DNP DL Roy Lopez Hip FP DL Kurt Hinish Shoulder FP OL Kenyon Green Ankle LP LT Laremy Tunsil Illness FP DB Derek Stingley Jr. Hamstring DNP RB Dameon Pierce Ankle DNP DB Steven Nelson Foot DNP OL Justin McCray Hamstring DNP DL Jerry Hughes NIR – Rest FP WR Brandin Cooks Calf LP WR Nico Collins Foot DNP DL Maliek Collins NIR – Rest FP DL Mario Addison NIR – Rest FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

WR Brandin Cooks returned to practice for the Texans in a limited capacity on Thursday. It seems like he’ll have a chance to play on Sunday if all goes well during the rest of the practice week.

LT Laremy Tunsil also returned to practice as a full participant after missing practice on Wednesday. He should play on Sunday.

DL Roy Lopez and Kurt Hinish were upgraded to full participants, but DL Taylor Stallworth was downgraded to a non-participant.

