Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. A player returned to practice for each team in the second practice of the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Shoulder
FP
WR Justin Watson
Knee
FP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Foot
FP
S Bryan Cook
Wrist
FP
S Juan Thornhill
Calf
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Calf
FP
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
CB Jaylen Watson
Hand
FP
RG Trey Smith
Knee
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
FP
S Deon Bush
Elbow
LP
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
DNP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Illness
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Hamstring
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Smith-Schuster returned to practice a full capacity on Thursday. That’s a great sign for his ability to suit up and play on Sunday.
While McKinnon did not practice the past two days, if he participates in any way on Friday, I’d expect him to play. He’s been battling the hamstring issue for a few weeks now. It seemed to tighten up on him a bit during the Week 12 game against the Rams.
Bengals
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Ja’Marr Chase
Hip
LP
RB Joe Mixon
Concussion
LP
DT DJ Reader
Ankle / NIR – Personal
DNP
DT Josh Tupou
Calf
FP
OT La’el Collins
NIR – Rest
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
DJ Reader was downgraded to a non-participant in practice, not because of his ankle injury but for personal reasons according to the team. It’s unclear how that will impact his status for Sunday.
La’el Collins returned to practice in full after having a rest day to start the week on Wednesday.