Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. A player returned to practice for each team in the second practice of the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Shoulder

FP

WR Justin Watson

Knee

FP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Foot

FP

S Bryan Cook

Wrist

FP

S Juan Thornhill

Calf

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Calf

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

CB Jaylen Watson

Hand

FP

RG Trey Smith

Knee

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

FP

S Deon Bush

Elbow

LP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

DNP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Illness

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Hamstring

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Smith-Schuster returned to practice a full capacity on Thursday. That’s a great sign for his ability to suit up and play on Sunday.

  • While McKinnon did not practice the past two days, if he participates in any way on Friday, I’d expect him to play. He’s been battling the hamstring issue for a few weeks now. It seemed to tighten up on him a bit during the Week 12 game against the Rams.

Bengals

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Ja’Marr Chase

Hip

LP

RB Joe Mixon

Concussion

LP

DT DJ Reader

Ankle / NIR – Personal

DNP

DT Josh Tupou

Calf

FP

OT La’el Collins

NIR – Rest

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • DJ Reader was downgraded to a non-participant in practice, not because of his ankle injury but for personal reasons according to the team. It’s unclear how that will impact his status for Sunday.

  • La’el Collins returned to practice in full after having a rest day to start the week on Wednesday.

