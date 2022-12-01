Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. A player returned to practice for each team in the second practice of the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Shoulder FP WR Justin Watson Knee FP DE Carlos Dunlap Foot FP S Bryan Cook Wrist FP S Juan Thornhill Calf FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Calf FP OT Lucas Niang Knee FP CB Jaylen Watson Hand FP RG Trey Smith Knee FP LG Joe Thuney Ankle FP S Deon Bush Elbow LP WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring DNP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Illness FP RB Jerick McKinnon Hamstring DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Smith-Schuster returned to practice a full capacity on Thursday. That’s a great sign for his ability to suit up and play on Sunday.

While McKinnon did not practice the past two days, if he participates in any way on Friday, I’d expect him to play. He’s been battling the hamstring issue for a few weeks now. It seemed to tighten up on him a bit during the Week 12 game against the Rams.

Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* WR Ja’Marr Chase Hip LP RB Joe Mixon Concussion LP DT DJ Reader Ankle / NIR – Personal DNP DT Josh Tupou Calf FP OT La’el Collins NIR – Rest FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

DJ Reader was downgraded to a non-participant in practice, not because of his ankle injury but for personal reasons according to the team. It’s unclear how that will impact his status for Sunday.

La’el Collins returned to practice in full after having a rest day to start the week on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire