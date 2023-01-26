Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their second injury reports on Thursday ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Things were status quo for Kansas City, but there were some new additions and changes for Cincinnati.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Patrick Mahomes
Ankle
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Toe
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Ankle
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Pelvis
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke on Thursday about how his ankle held up after his first practice. You can read about that here.
Andy Reid was non-commital on whether Mecole Hardman would have a shot to play in the AFC title game. He wants to continue to see him put together good days of practice. This was Hardman’s second consecutive limited practice.
Bengals
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
C Ted Karras
Knee
FP
DE Sam Hubbard
NIR – Rest
FP
CB Tre Flowers
Hamstring
FP
LB Joe Bachie
Foot
LP
OG Alex Kappa
Ankle
DNP
OT Jonah Williams
Knee
DNP
DT D.J. Reader
NIR – Rest
FP
TE Hayden Hurst
Calf
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
All players for Cincinnati that were limited on Wednesday, outside of LB Joe Bachie, were upgraded to full participants. So was DT D.J. Reader, who started the week as a non-participant with a veteran rest day.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst was added to the injury report as limited with a calf injury.
For more information on the Bengals’ injury situation, head over to our friends at Bengals Wire.