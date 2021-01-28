Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday, during the bye week ahead of Super Bowl LV. Unlike Wednesday, both teams were back on the practice field in some capacity today.

Check out each injury report down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* LT Eric Fisher Achilles DNP CB Rashad Fenton Foot LP LB Willie Gay Jr. Ankle LP WR Sammy Watkins Calf LP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ankle FP CB L'Jarius Sneed Concussion LP RB Le'Veon Bell Knee LP OL Andrew Wylie Ankle FP OL Mike Remmers Groin FP QB Patrick Mahomes Toe FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related While yesterday's injury report was only an estimation as players didn't practice, today was the real deal and the Chiefs got some very positive news. Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie, who are expected to start at left and right tackle respectively, both were upgraded to full participants in practice. Additionally, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who saw his first game action against the Bills following a high ankle sprain, was also upgraded to a full participant after being limited in estimation on Wednesday. Those are three very important pieces of the offense for Super Bowl LV, the fact that they can participate in full this early in the practice week ahead of the big game is a good sign.

Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* WR Antonio Brown Knee DNP ILB Lavonte David Hamstring DNP OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee DNP S Jordan Whitehead Shoulder/Knee DNP S Antoine Winfield Ankle DNP NT Vita Vea Ankle LP WR Mike Evans Knee LP WR Chris Godwin Hip/Quad FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The Bucs were also back at practice today, but unlike their Super Bowl LV counterparts, they had no players with participation upgrades. That means important players like Lavonte David, Antonio Brown, Jason Pierre-Paul and Antoine Winfield remained non-participants. Mike Evans and Vita Vea were both still limited in practice. It's still very, very early in this process. I have no doubt in my mind that most, if not all of these players will see status upgrades as the practice days continue.