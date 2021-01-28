Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday, during the bye week ahead of Super Bowl LV. Unlike Wednesday, both teams were back on the practice field in some capacity today.
Check out each injury report down below:
Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LT Eric Fisher
Achilles
DNP
CB Rashad Fenton
Foot
LP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Ankle
LP
WR Sammy Watkins
Calf
LP
Ankle
FP
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Concussion
LP
RB Le'Veon Bell
Knee
LP
OL Andrew Wylie
Ankle
FP
OL Mike Remmers
Groin
FP
QB Patrick Mahomes
Toe
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related While yesterday's injury report was only an estimation as players didn't practice, today was the real deal and the Chiefs got some very positive news. Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie, who are expected to start at left and right tackle respectively, both were upgraded to full participants in practice. Additionally, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who saw his first game action against the Bills following a high ankle sprain, was also upgraded to a full participant after being limited in estimation on Wednesday. Those are three very important pieces of the offense for Super Bowl LV, the fact that they can participate in full this early in the practice week ahead of the big game is a good sign.
Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Antonio Brown
Knee
DNP
ILB Lavonte David
Hamstring
DNP
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Knee
DNP
S Jordan Whitehead
Shoulder/Knee
DNP
S Antoine Winfield
Ankle
DNP
NT Vita Vea
Ankle
LP
WR Mike Evans
Knee
LP
WR Chris Godwin
Hip/Quad
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The Bucs were also back at practice today, but unlike their Super Bowl LV counterparts, they had no players with participation upgrades. That means important players like Lavonte David, Antonio Brown, Jason Pierre-Paul and Antoine Winfield remained non-participants. Mike Evans and Vita Vea were both still limited in practice. It's still very, very early in this process. I have no doubt in my mind that most, if not all of these players will see status upgrades as the practice days continue.