Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV bye week

Charles Goldman
Updated ·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday, during the bye week ahead of Super Bowl LV. Unlike Wednesday, both teams were back on the practice field in some capacity today.

Check out each injury report down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

LT Eric Fisher

Achilles

DNP

CB Rashad Fenton

Foot

LP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Ankle

LP

WR Sammy Watkins

Calf

LP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ankle

FP

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Concussion

LP

RB Le'Veon Bell

Knee

LP

OL Andrew Wylie

Ankle

FP

OL Mike Remmers

Groin

FP

QB Patrick Mahomes

Toe

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related While yesterday's injury report was only an estimation as players didn't practice, today was the real deal and the Chiefs got some very positive news. Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie, who are expected to start at left and right tackle respectively, both were upgraded to full participants in practice. Additionally, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who saw his first game action against the Bills following a high ankle sprain, was also upgraded to a full participant after being limited in estimation on Wednesday. Those are three very important pieces of the offense for Super Bowl LV, the fact that they can participate in full this early in the practice week ahead of the big game is a good sign.

Buccaneers

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Antonio Brown

Knee

DNP

ILB Lavonte David

Hamstring

DNP

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Knee

DNP

S Jordan Whitehead

Shoulder/Knee

DNP

S Antoine Winfield

Ankle

DNP

NT Vita Vea

Ankle

LP

WR Mike Evans

Knee

LP

WR Chris Godwin

Hip/Quad

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The Bucs were also back at practice today, but unlike their Super Bowl LV counterparts, they had no players with participation upgrades. That means important players like Lavonte David, Antonio Brown, Jason Pierre-Paul and Antoine Winfield remained non-participants. Mike Evans and Vita Vea were both still limited in practice. It's still very, very early in this process. I have no doubt in my mind that most, if not all of these players will see status upgrades as the practice days continue.

