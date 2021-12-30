Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. It was mostly the same for both teams, with a few changes for Kansas City.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Peter Aiken
Player
Injury
Participation*
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Shoulder
DNP
CB Mike Hughes
NIR (Personal)
FP
S Tyrann Mathieu
Quad
FP
LB Willie Gay
Hip
FP
LB Ben Niemann
Ankle
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Shoulder
FP
DT Jarran Reed
Foot
FP
LG Joe Thuney
NIR (Illness)
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Mike Hughes returned to practice on Thursday, but Joe Thuney was absent with a non-COVID illness.
Bengals
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB Jalen Davis
Ankle
DNP
DE Cam Sample
Hamstring
DNP
QB Joe Burrow
Rt. Finger
FP
DE Khalid Kareem
Concussion
FP
LB Logan Wilson
Shoulder
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
No changes to the report for the Bengals. That’s good news for a player like Logan Wilson, who has missed some time with his shoulder injury.
1
1