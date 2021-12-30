Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. It was mostly the same for both teams, with a few changes for Kansas City.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Player Injury Participation* RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder DNP CB Mike Hughes NIR (Personal) FP S Tyrann Mathieu Quad FP LB Willie Gay Hip FP LB Ben Niemann Ankle FP DT Derrick Nnadi Shoulder FP DT Jarran Reed Foot FP LG Joe Thuney NIR (Illness) DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Mike Hughes returned to practice on Thursday, but Joe Thuney was absent with a non-COVID illness.

Bengals

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* CB Jalen Davis Ankle DNP DE Cam Sample Hamstring DNP QB Joe Burrow Rt. Finger FP DE Khalid Kareem Concussion FP LB Logan Wilson Shoulder FP

No changes to the report for the Bengals. That’s good news for a player like Logan Wilson, who has missed some time with his shoulder injury.

