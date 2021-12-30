Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. It was mostly the same for both teams, with a few changes for Kansas City.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Player

Injury

Participation*

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Shoulder

DNP

CB Mike Hughes

NIR (Personal)

FP

S Tyrann Mathieu

Quad

FP

LB Willie Gay

Hip

FP

LB Ben Niemann

Ankle

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Shoulder

FP

DT Jarran Reed

Foot

FP

LG Joe Thuney

NIR (Illness)

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Mike Hughes returned to practice on Thursday, but Joe Thuney was absent with a non-COVID illness.

Bengals

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Jalen Davis

Ankle

DNP

DE Cam Sample

Hamstring

DNP

QB Joe Burrow

Rt. Finger

FP

DE Khalid Kareem

Concussion

FP

LB Logan Wilson

Shoulder

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • No changes to the report for the Bengals. That’s good news for a player like Logan Wilson, who has missed some time with his shoulder injury.

1

1

