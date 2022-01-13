Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, wild-card round

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had some concerning injury developments.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation* RB Darrel Williams Toe LP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder DNP LT Orlando Brown Jr. Calf FP LB Willie Gay Jr. Wrist FP WR Tyreek Hill Heel LP TE Travis Kelce Hip FP S Tyrann Mathieu Knee FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP OL Andrew Wylie Glute FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Bad news for the KC running back room. After a limited practice on Wednesday, Chiefs second-year RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday. That severely alters his chances of playing on Sunday.

After a full practice on Wednesday, Tyreek Hill was just limited on Thursday. It sounds like this was an effort to keep his heel on the right track for the wild-card round, though.

Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* QB Ben Roethlisberger Pec/Shoulder FP RB Najee Harris Elbow DNP DB Arthur Maulet Concussion FP LT Dan Moore Jr. Ankle FP RG Trai Turner Knee DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

While Arthur Maulet and Ben Roethlisberger were upgraded from limited participation on Thursday, Najee Harris was still listed as a non-participant. They could be resting him in hopes of getting him as close to 100% as possible for the wild-card round, but monitor his practice status tomorrow

A new non-participant popped up on Thursday, which is never a good sign. Starting RG Trai Turner was listed as a non-participant in practice. The depth on the offensive line was already a problem area for Pittsburgh. Losing Turner ahead of this game could really hurt them moving forward.

1

1