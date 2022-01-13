Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, wild-card round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had some concerning injury developments.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
RB Darrel Williams
Toe
LP
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Shoulder
DNP
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Calf
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Wrist
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Heel
LP
TE Travis Kelce
Hip
FP
S Tyrann Mathieu
Knee
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
OL Andrew Wylie
Glute
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Bad news for the KC running back room. After a limited practice on Wednesday, Chiefs second-year RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday. That severely alters his chances of playing on Sunday.
After a full practice on Wednesday, Tyreek Hill was just limited on Thursday. It sounds like this was an effort to keep his heel on the right track for the wild-card round, though.
Steelers
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Ben Roethlisberger
Pec/Shoulder
FP
RB Najee Harris
Elbow
DNP
DB Arthur Maulet
Concussion
FP
LT Dan Moore Jr.
Ankle
FP
RG Trai Turner
Knee
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
While Arthur Maulet and Ben Roethlisberger were upgraded from limited participation on Thursday, Najee Harris was still listed as a non-participant. They could be resting him in hopes of getting him as close to 100% as possible for the wild-card round, but monitor his practice status tomorrow
A new non-participant popped up on Thursday, which is never a good sign. Starting RG Trai Turner was listed as a non-participant in practice. The depth on the offensive line was already a problem area for Pittsburgh. Losing Turner ahead of this game could really hurt them moving forward.
