Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, wild-card round

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had some concerning injury developments.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

RB Darrel Williams

Toe

LP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Shoulder

DNP

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Calf

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Wrist

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Heel

LP

TE Travis Kelce

Hip

FP

S Tyrann Mathieu

Knee

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

OL Andrew Wylie

Glute

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Bad news for the KC running back room. After a limited practice on Wednesday, Chiefs second-year RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday. That severely alters his chances of playing on Sunday.

  • After a full practice on Wednesday, Tyreek Hill was just limited on Thursday. It sounds like this was an effort to keep his heel on the right track for the wild-card round, though.

Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Pec/Shoulder

FP

RB Najee Harris

Elbow

DNP

DB Arthur Maulet

Concussion

FP

LT Dan Moore Jr.

Ankle

FP

RG Trai Turner

Knee

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • While Arthur Maulet and Ben Roethlisberger were upgraded from limited participation on Thursday, Najee Harris was still listed as a non-participant. They could be resting him in hopes of getting him as close to 100% as possible for the wild-card round, but monitor his practice status tomorrow

  • A new non-participant popped up on Thursday, which is never a good sign. Starting RG Trai Turner was listed as a non-participant in practice. The depth on the offensive line was already a problem area for Pittsburgh. Losing Turner ahead of this game could really hurt them moving forward.

