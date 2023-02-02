Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Unlike yesterday’s injury report, the Chiefs actually held a 10-10-10 practice. The Eagles, however, only held a walkthrough and listed injuries in estimation for a second consecutive day.

Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Patrick Mahomes

Ankle

FP

WR Justin Watson

Illness

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Ankles

FP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Wrist

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Shoulder

LP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Concussion

DNP

WR Kadarius Toney

Ankle/Hamstring

DNP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Knee

DNP

WR Mecole Hardman

Pelvis

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update on Thursday. You can read his comments here.

  • Mecole Hardman was a non-participant in practice on Thursday and is unlikely to play in Super Bowl LVII.

  • Trey Smith was upgraded to a full participant in practice today after being listed in estimation as a limited participant on Wednesday.

  • L’Jarius Sneed is making progress in the NFL return-to-participation protocols.

  • Reminder, the Chiefs do not have to report the practice status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until he is activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Andy Reid did confirm that he’d practice on Thursday.

Eagles

Player

Injury

Participation*

OL Landon Dickerson

Elbow/rest

DNP

OT Lane Johnson

Groin/rest

DNP

C Cam Jurgens

Hip/rest

DNP

CB Avonte Maddox

Toe/rest

DNP

DE Robert Quinn

Foot/rest

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • No changes to the Eagles’ injury report today. Philly only held a walkthrough, so these are listed in estimation.

  • For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.

