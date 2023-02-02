Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Unlike yesterday’s injury report, the Chiefs actually held a 10-10-10 practice. The Eagles, however, only held a walkthrough and listed injuries in estimation for a second consecutive day.
Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Patrick Mahomes
Ankle
FP
WR Justin Watson
Illness
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Ankles
FP
RB Isiah Pacheco
Wrist
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Shoulder
LP
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Concussion
DNP
WR Kadarius Toney
Ankle/Hamstring
DNP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Knee
DNP
WR Mecole Hardman
Pelvis
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update on Thursday. You can read his comments here.
Mecole Hardman was a non-participant in practice on Thursday and is unlikely to play in Super Bowl LVII.
Trey Smith was upgraded to a full participant in practice today after being listed in estimation as a limited participant on Wednesday.
L’Jarius Sneed is making progress in the NFL return-to-participation protocols.
Reminder, the Chiefs do not have to report the practice status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until he is activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Andy Reid did confirm that he’d practice on Thursday.
Eagles
Player
Injury
Participation*
OL Landon Dickerson
Elbow/rest
DNP
OT Lane Johnson
Groin/rest
DNP
C Cam Jurgens
Hip/rest
DNP
CB Avonte Maddox
Toe/rest
DNP
DE Robert Quinn
Foot/rest
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
No changes to the Eagles’ injury report today. Philly only held a walkthrough, so these are listed in estimation.
