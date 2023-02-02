Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Unlike yesterday’s injury report, the Chiefs actually held a 10-10-10 practice. The Eagles, however, only held a walkthrough and listed injuries in estimation for a second consecutive day.

Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation* QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP WR Justin Watson Illness FP RB Jerick McKinnon Ankles FP RB Isiah Pacheco Wrist FP LB Willie Gay Jr. Shoulder LP RG Trey Smith Ankle FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Concussion DNP WR Kadarius Toney Ankle/Hamstring DNP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee DNP WR Mecole Hardman Pelvis DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update on Thursday. You can read his comments here.

Mecole Hardman was a non-participant in practice on Thursday and is unlikely to play in Super Bowl LVII.

Trey Smith was upgraded to a full participant in practice today after being listed in estimation as a limited participant on Wednesday.

L’Jarius Sneed is making progress in the NFL return-to-participation protocols.

Reminder, the Chiefs do not have to report the practice status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until he is activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Andy Reid did confirm that he’d practice on Thursday.

Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* OL Landon Dickerson Elbow/rest DNP OT Lane Johnson Groin/rest DNP C Cam Jurgens Hip/rest DNP CB Avonte Maddox Toe/rest DNP DE Robert Quinn Foot/rest DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

No changes to the Eagles’ injury report today. Philly only held a walkthrough, so these are listed in estimation.

