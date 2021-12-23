Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, Week 16
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Steelers had upgrades, downgrades and additions, while the Chiefs had two new additions to the injury report.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Ben Niemann
Ankle
FP
OL Andrew Wylie
Knee
FP
NIR (Other)
LP
DL Chris Jones
NIR (Other)
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Chiefs seem to plan on giving guys who’ve been on the COVID-19 list an acclimation period. Steve Spagnuolo spoke a bit about it after practice today. “I did not see very much of Chris (Jones) and Charvarius (Ward) to be honest with you,” Spagnuolo said. “Just because, they’ve been physically not doing anything for a little while and we want to be really careful with the numbers of reps.”
Steelers
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Ben Roethlisberger
Pec/Shoulder
LP
CB Joe Haden
NIR (Coaches Decision)
FP
LB Buddy Johnson
Foot
FP
TE Pat Friermuth
Concussion
DNP
TE Kevin Rader
Hip
FP
DE Chris Wormley
Groin
DNP
LT Dan Moore Jr.
Illness
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Roethlisberger was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday. Generally, that’s not a good sign. However, Big Ben was limited this day last week as well. It’s entirely possible that it was planned rest to get his shoulder right.
The Steelers had one new addition to the injury report on Thursday, with LT Dan Moore Jr. going on the list as limited with an illness.
DE Isaiah Buggs is no longer on the injury report after having been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
1
1