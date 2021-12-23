Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, Week 16

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Steelers had upgrades, downgrades and additions, while the Chiefs had two new additions to the injury report.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Ben Niemann

Ankle

FP

OL Andrew Wylie

Knee

FP

CB Charvarius Ward

NIR (Other)

LP

DL Chris Jones

NIR (Other)

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Chiefs seem to plan on giving guys who’ve been on the COVID-19 list an acclimation period. Steve Spagnuolo spoke a bit about it after practice today. “I did not see very much of Chris (Jones) and Charvarius (Ward) to be honest with you,” Spagnuolo said. “Just because, they’ve been physically not doing anything for a little while and we want to be really careful with the numbers of reps.”

Steelers

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Pec/Shoulder

LP

CB Joe Haden

NIR (Coaches Decision)

FP

LB Buddy Johnson

Foot

FP

TE Pat Friermuth

Concussion

DNP

TE Kevin Rader

Hip

FP

DE Chris Wormley

Groin

DNP

LT Dan Moore Jr.

Illness

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Roethlisberger was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday. Generally, that’s not a good sign. However, Big Ben was limited this day last week as well. It’s entirely possible that it was planned rest to get his shoulder right.

  • The Steelers had one new addition to the injury report on Thursday, with LT Dan Moore Jr. going on the list as limited with an illness.

  • DE Isaiah Buggs is no longer on the injury report after having been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

