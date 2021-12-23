Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Steelers had upgrades, downgrades and additions, while the Chiefs had two new additions to the injury report.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* LB Ben Niemann Ankle FP OL Andrew Wylie Knee FP CB Charvarius Ward NIR (Other) LP DL Chris Jones NIR (Other) LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Chiefs seem to plan on giving guys who’ve been on the COVID-19 list an acclimation period. Steve Spagnuolo spoke a bit about it after practice today. “I did not see very much of Chris (Jones) and Charvarius (Ward) to be honest with you,” Spagnuolo said. “Just because, they’ve been physically not doing anything for a little while and we want to be really careful with the numbers of reps.”

Steelers

Player Injury Participation* QB Ben Roethlisberger Pec/Shoulder LP CB Joe Haden NIR (Coaches Decision) FP LB Buddy Johnson Foot FP TE Pat Friermuth Concussion DNP TE Kevin Rader Hip FP DE Chris Wormley Groin DNP LT Dan Moore Jr. Illness LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Roethlisberger was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday. Generally, that’s not a good sign. However, Big Ben was limited this day last week as well. It’s entirely possible that it was planned rest to get his shoulder right.

The Steelers had one new addition to the injury report on Thursday, with LT Dan Moore Jr. going on the list as limited with an illness.

DE Isaiah Buggs is no longer on the injury report after having been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

