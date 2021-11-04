Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Packers, Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams saw some improvements in practice participation in the second practice of the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* RT Mike Remmers Knee DNP TE Daniel Brown NIR (Travel) FP DE Chris Jones Groin / Wrist FP DT Khalen Saunders Knee FP DT Derrick Nnadi Hip FP LB Anthony Hitchens Triceps FP FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP LG Joe Thuney Hand FP TE Travis Kelce Neck FP DE/LB Melvin Ingram Groin FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Wrist FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chris Jones returned to practice in full after being limited on Wednesday.

Mike Remmers remained the only non-participant in practice. Should he participate tomorrow he’ll have a chance to play, but it’s trending toward a second consecutive week of Lucas Niang at right tackle.

Daniel Brown joined the team for his first practice of the week on Thursday. He hadn’t yet arrived in Kansas City since his trade from New York on Tuesday.

There were no new updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who remains on injured reserve and has yet to be designated to return from IR. It looks like it’ll be another week of Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore for Kansas City.

Packers

Player Injury Participation* DL Jack Heflin Illness FP DL Kingsley Keke Concussion DNP DL Dean Lowry Hamstring LP OT Dennis Kelly Back LP TE Josiah Deguara Finger FP CB Kevin King Shoulder/back FP TE Mercedes Lewis NIR (Rest) DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Dean Lowry returned to practice in a limited capacity while Jack Heflin returned in full after missing practice on Wednesday.

Kingsley Keke remains a non-participant and is at risk of missing the game on Sunday.

Dennis Kelly was limited for a second consecutive day with Mercedes Lewis joining the report on a veteran rest day.

