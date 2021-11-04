Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Packers, Week 9

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams saw some improvements in practice participation in the second practice of the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

RT Mike Remmers

Knee

DNP

TE Daniel Brown

NIR (Travel)

FP

DE Chris Jones

Groin / Wrist

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Knee

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

FP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Triceps

FP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

DE/LB Melvin Ingram

Groin

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Wrist

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chris Jones returned to practice in full after being limited on Wednesday.

  • Mike Remmers remained the only non-participant in practice. Should he participate tomorrow he’ll have a chance to play, but it’s trending toward a second consecutive week of Lucas Niang at right tackle.

  • Daniel Brown joined the team for his first practice of the week on Thursday. He hadn’t yet arrived in Kansas City since his trade from New York on Tuesday.

  • There were no new updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who remains on injured reserve and has yet to be designated to return from IR. It looks like it’ll be another week of Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore for Kansas City.

Packers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DL Jack Heflin

Illness

FP

DL Kingsley Keke

Concussion

DNP

DL Dean Lowry

Hamstring

LP

OT Dennis Kelly

Back

LP

TE Josiah Deguara

Finger

FP

CB Kevin King

Shoulder/back

FP

TE Mercedes Lewis

NIR (Rest)

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Dean Lowry returned to practice in a limited capacity while Jack Heflin returned in full after missing practice on Wednesday.

  • Kingsley Keke remains a non-participant and is at risk of missing the game on Sunday.

  • Dennis Kelly was limited for a second consecutive day with Mercedes Lewis joining the report on a veteran rest day.

