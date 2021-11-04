Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Packers, Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams saw some improvements in practice participation in the second practice of the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
RT Mike Remmers
Knee
DNP
TE Daniel Brown
NIR (Travel)
FP
DE Chris Jones
Groin / Wrist
FP
DT Khalen Saunders
Knee
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
FP
LB Anthony Hitchens
Triceps
FP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
DE/LB Melvin Ingram
Groin
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Wrist
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chris Jones returned to practice in full after being limited on Wednesday.
Mike Remmers remained the only non-participant in practice. Should he participate tomorrow he’ll have a chance to play, but it’s trending toward a second consecutive week of Lucas Niang at right tackle.
Daniel Brown joined the team for his first practice of the week on Thursday. He hadn’t yet arrived in Kansas City since his trade from New York on Tuesday.
There were no new updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who remains on injured reserve and has yet to be designated to return from IR. It looks like it’ll be another week of Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore for Kansas City.
Packers
Player
Injury
Participation*
DL Jack Heflin
Illness
FP
DL Kingsley Keke
Concussion
DNP
DL Dean Lowry
Hamstring
LP
OT Dennis Kelly
Back
LP
TE Josiah Deguara
Finger
FP
CB Kevin King
Shoulder/back
FP
TE Mercedes Lewis
NIR (Rest)
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Dean Lowry returned to practice in a limited capacity while Jack Heflin returned in full after missing practice on Wednesday.
Kingsley Keke remains a non-participant and is at risk of missing the game on Sunday.
Dennis Kelly was limited for a second consecutive day with Mercedes Lewis joining the report on a veteran rest day.
