Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Browns, Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Chiefs had one player return to practice, while the Browns were without a trio. Both teams continue to have quite a few limited participants.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Player

Injury

Participation*

C Austin Blythe

Abdomen

LP

WR Mecole Hardman

Oblique

FP

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

LP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

LP

RG Laurent Duverany-Tardif

Hand

FP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ankle

FP

OL Mike Remmers

Knee

FP

RG Trey Smith

Shoulder

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Austin Blythe got some work in today after not working at all on Wednesday. He did mostly individual drills and sat out during team periods, but he's trending in the right direction.

  • Mecole Hardman was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Thursday. That's a good sign for what was a previously undisclosed injury.

  • Steve Spagnuolo had this to say of Frank Clark: "We'll tread lightly with the number of plays, but we're optimistic we can get him for Sunday."

  • Reminder: The Chiefs don't have to list Tyrann Mathieu being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on the injury report.

Browns

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Illness

DNP

LB Tony Fields II

Illness

DNP

OL Michael Dunn

Back

DNP

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Knee

LP

DB Grant Delpit

Hamstring

LP

WR Rashard Higgins

Hamstring

LP

DB Ronnie Harrison

Ankle

LP

C J.C. Tretter

Knee

LP

CB Greedy Williams

Groin

LP

CB Troy Hill

Hamstring

LP

LB Sione Takitaki

Hamstring

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Jadeveon Clowney continues to be absent from practice, but it sounds like the Browns are comfortable playing him even if he doesn't return to the team until Saturday.

  • Tony Fields II is the lone new addition to the injury report for the Browns, like Clowny also absent with an illness.

  • None of the limited participants from Wednesday were upgraded on Thursday. Look for Friday's practice to indicate which of those players will have the best chance to play.

