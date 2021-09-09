Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Browns, Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Chiefs had one player return to practice, while the Browns were without a trio. Both teams continue to have quite a few limited participants.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* C Austin Blythe Abdomen LP WR Mecole Hardman Oblique FP DE Frank Clark Hamstring LP DT Derrick Nnadi Hip LP RG Laurent Duverany-Tardif Hand FP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ankle FP OL Mike Remmers Knee FP RG Trey Smith Shoulder FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Austin Blythe got some work in today after not working at all on Wednesday. He did mostly individual drills and sat out during team periods, but he's trending in the right direction.

Mecole Hardman was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Thursday. That's a good sign for what was a previously undisclosed injury.

Steve Spagnuolo had this to say of Frank Clark: "We'll tread lightly with the number of plays, but we're optimistic we can get him for Sunday."

Reminder: The Chiefs don't have to list Tyrann Mathieu being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on the injury report.

Browns

Player Injury Participation* DE Jadeveon Clowney Illness DNP LB Tony Fields II Illness DNP OL Michael Dunn Back DNP WR Odell Beckham Jr. Knee LP DB Grant Delpit Hamstring LP WR Rashard Higgins Hamstring LP DB Ronnie Harrison Ankle LP C J.C. Tretter Knee LP CB Greedy Williams Groin LP CB Troy Hill Hamstring LP LB Sione Takitaki Hamstring FP

Jadeveon Clowney continues to be absent from practice, but it sounds like the Browns are comfortable playing him even if he doesn't return to the team until Saturday.

Tony Fields II is the lone new addition to the injury report for the Browns, like Clowny also absent with an illness.

None of the limited participants from Wednesday were upgraded on Thursday. Look for Friday's practice to indicate which of those players will have the best chance to play.

