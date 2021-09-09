Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Browns, Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Chiefs had one player return to practice, while the Browns were without a trio. Both teams continue to have quite a few limited participants.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Player
Injury
Participation*
Abdomen
LP
Oblique
FP
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
LP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
LP
RG Laurent Duverany-Tardif
Hand
FP
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Ankle
FP
OL Mike Remmers
Knee
FP
RG Trey Smith
Shoulder
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Austin Blythe got some work in today after not working at all on Wednesday. He did mostly individual drills and sat out during team periods, but he's trending in the right direction.
Mecole Hardman was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Thursday. That's a good sign for what was a previously undisclosed injury.
Steve Spagnuolo had this to say of Frank Clark: "We'll tread lightly with the number of plays, but we're optimistic we can get him for Sunday."
Reminder: The Chiefs don't have to list Tyrann Mathieu being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on the injury report.
Browns
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Jadeveon Clowney
Illness
DNP
LB Tony Fields II
Illness
DNP
OL Michael Dunn
Back
DNP
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Knee
LP
DB Grant Delpit
Hamstring
LP
WR Rashard Higgins
Hamstring
LP
DB Ronnie Harrison
Ankle
LP
C J.C. Tretter
Knee
LP
CB Greedy Williams
Groin
LP
CB Troy Hill
Hamstring
LP
LB Sione Takitaki
Hamstring
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Jadeveon Clowney continues to be absent from practice, but it sounds like the Browns are comfortable playing him even if he doesn't return to the team until Saturday.
Tony Fields II is the lone new addition to the injury report for the Browns, like Clowny also absent with an illness.
None of the limited participants from Wednesday were upgraded on Thursday. Look for Friday's practice to indicate which of those players will have the best chance to play.
