Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3

0
Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were no changes for Kansas City, but several for Indy in the latest practice session.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Matt York

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Justin Watson

Chest

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Shoulder

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

LP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Hip

FP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Knee

FP

K Harrison Butker

Ankle

DNP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Colts

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Player

Injury

Participation*

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

LP

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Quad

LP

DT DeForest Buckner

Hip

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

DNP

WR Alec Pierce

Concussion

FP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

LB Zaire Franklin

Shoulder

FP

S Julian Blackmon

Shoulder

FP

DT Grover Stewart

Shoulder

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Bernhard Raimann practiced in a limited capacity after being a non-participant on Wednesday. He wore a wrap/brace on his ankle per The Athletic’s Zac Keefer.

  • After getting a limited practice in on Wednesday, Yannick Ngakoue sat out of practice with a back injury. DeForest Buckner, however, was upgraded to a full participant.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

