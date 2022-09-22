Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were no changes for Kansas City, but several for Indy in the latest practice session.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* WR Justin Watson Chest FP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP WR Mecole Hardman Heel LP WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Hip FP RG Trey Smith Ankle FP LT Orlando Brown Jr. Knee FP K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP DE Mike Danna Calf DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Butker and Danna sat out of practice for the second consecutive day. Dave Toub spoke a bit about Butker’s injury and his chances for the Week 3 game.

Colts

Player Injury Participation* OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle LP WR Michael Pittman Jr. Quad LP DT DeForest Buckner Hip FP DE Yannick Ngakoue Back DNP WR Alec Pierce Concussion FP LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP LB Zaire Franklin Shoulder FP S Julian Blackmon Shoulder FP DT Grover Stewart Shoulder FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Bernhard Raimann practiced in a limited capacity after being a non-participant on Wednesday. He wore a wrap/brace on his ankle per The Athletic’s Zac Keefer.

After getting a limited practice in on Wednesday, Yannick Ngakoue sat out of practice with a back injury. DeForest Buckner, however, was upgraded to a full participant.

