Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were no changes for Kansas City, but several for Indy in the latest practice session.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Matt York
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Justin Watson
Chest
FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Shoulder
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
LP
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Hip
FP
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Knee
FP
K Harrison Butker
Ankle
DNP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Butker and Danna sat out of practice for the second consecutive day. Dave Toub spoke a bit about Butker’s injury and his chances for the Week 3 game.
Colts
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
Player
Injury
Participation*
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
LP
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
Quad
LP
DT DeForest Buckner
Hip
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
DNP
WR Alec Pierce
Concussion
FP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
LB Zaire Franklin
Shoulder
FP
S Julian Blackmon
Shoulder
FP
DT Grover Stewart
Shoulder
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Bernhard Raimann practiced in a limited capacity after being a non-participant on Wednesday. He wore a wrap/brace on his ankle per The Athletic’s Zac Keefer.
After getting a limited practice in on Wednesday, Yannick Ngakoue sat out of practice with a back injury. DeForest Buckner, however, was upgraded to a full participant.