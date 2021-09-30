Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Week 4

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were several changes to the Eagles injury report, but no changes for Kansas City.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Rashad Fenton

Concussion

DNP

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Groin

LP

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

LP

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

LP

CB Charvarius Ward

Quad

LP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Hip

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Rib

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Quad

FP

WR Demarcus Robinson

Knee

FP

DB Chris Lammons

Bicep

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The injury report for the Chiefs had no changes on Thursday.

  • Keep an eye on the statuses of Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark, Charvarius Ward and Chris Jones on Friday. That’ll go a long way toward determining if they’ll play in Week 4.

Eagles

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Player

Injury

Participation*

OT Jordan Mailata

Knee

DNP

OL Landon Dickerson

Hip

FP

S Marcus Epps

Shoulder

FP

OT Lane Johnson

Ankle

FP

C Jason Kelce

Foot/Rest

FP

S Rodney McLeod

Knee

FP

LB Davion Taylor

Calf

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • While Jordan Mailata hasn’t formally been ruled out yet, Andre Dillard confirmed to the media on Thursday that he would be the starter at left tackle for the Eagles.

  • Everyone who was limited on Wednesday practiced in full on Thursday, which is a good sign for their availability on Sunday.

1

1

