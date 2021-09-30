Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were several changes to the Eagles injury report, but no changes for Kansas City.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB Rashad Fenton
Concussion
DNP
Groin
LP
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
LP
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
LP
Quad
LP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Hip
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Rib
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Quad
FP
WR Demarcus Robinson
Knee
FP
DB Chris Lammons
Bicep
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The injury report for the Chiefs had no changes on Thursday.
Keep an eye on the statuses of Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark, Charvarius Ward and Chris Jones on Friday. That’ll go a long way toward determining if they’ll play in Week 4.
Eagles
AP Photo/Roger Steinman
Player
Injury
Participation*
OT Jordan Mailata
Knee
DNP
OL Landon Dickerson
Hip
FP
S Marcus Epps
Shoulder
FP
OT Lane Johnson
Ankle
FP
C Jason Kelce
Foot/Rest
FP
S Rodney McLeod
Knee
FP
LB Davion Taylor
Calf
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
While Jordan Mailata hasn’t formally been ruled out yet, Andre Dillard confirmed to the media on Thursday that he would be the starter at left tackle for the Eagles.
Everyone who was limited on Wednesday practiced in full on Thursday, which is a good sign for their availability on Sunday.
