Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were several changes to the Eagles injury report, but no changes for Kansas City.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* CB Rashad Fenton Concussion DNP LT Orlando Brown Jr. Groin LP DE Chris Jones Wrist LP DE Frank Clark Hamstring LP CB Charvarius Ward Quad LP DT Derrick Nnadi Hip FP WR Mecole Hardman Hip FP WR Tyreek Hill Rib FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Quad FP WR Demarcus Robinson Knee FP DB Chris Lammons Bicep FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The injury report for the Chiefs had no changes on Thursday.

Keep an eye on the statuses of Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark, Charvarius Ward and Chris Jones on Friday. That’ll go a long way toward determining if they’ll play in Week 4.

Eagles

Player Injury Participation* OT Jordan Mailata Knee DNP OL Landon Dickerson Hip FP S Marcus Epps Shoulder FP OT Lane Johnson Ankle FP C Jason Kelce Foot/Rest FP S Rodney McLeod Knee FP LB Davion Taylor Calf FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

While Jordan Mailata hasn’t formally been ruled out yet, Andre Dillard confirmed to the media on Thursday that he would be the starter at left tackle for the Eagles.

Everyone who was limited on Wednesday practiced in full on Thursday, which is a good sign for their availability on Sunday.

