Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams saw key players upgraded in terms of their practice participation, while others were downgraded.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Hamstring/Quad
FP
WR Skyy Moore
Ankle
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
LB Nick Bolton
Quad
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Hip/Back
FP
RG Trey Smith
Pec
FP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
FP
DE Frank Clark
Illness
DNP
K Harrison Butker
Left Ankle
FP
S Bryan Cook
Concussion
DNP
CB Rashad Fenton
Hamstring
DNP
CB Chris Lammons
Hip pointer
FP
DT Tershawn Wharton
Left Knee
DNP
S Justin Reid
Hand
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
So long as there are no unforeseen setbacks, Dave Toub says K Harrison Butker will play in Week 6. Butker practiced in full on Thursday.
Remember, Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie isn’t required to appear on the injury report until he’s been activated to the 53-man roster. The team’s DB coach, Dave Merritt, indicated on Thursday that it’s not a stretch to think McDuffie would be able to return against the Bills.
Frank Clark was a non-participant in practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
Justin Reid was added to the injury report with a hand injury, but was a full participant.
Mike Danna and Chris Lammons were both upgraded to full participants in practice.
Bills
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB Cam Lewis
Forearm
LP
WR Isiah McKenzie
Concussion
FP
DT Ed Oliver
Ankle
FP
CB Christian Benford
Hand
LP
LB Tremaine Edwards
Hamstring
LP
CB Kaiir Elam
Foot
FP
DT DaQuan Jones
Hip
FP
TE Dawson Knox
Foot/Hamstring
LP
LB Von Miller
Rest
–
C Mitch More
Elbow
FP
DT Jordan Phillips
Hamstring
LP
S Jordan Poyer
Ribs
LP
RB Taiwan Jones
Knee
DNP
WR Jake Kumerow
Ankle
DNP
OG Rodger Saffold
Rest
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Really no setbacks for Buffalo apart from CB Cam Lewis, who was downgraded to limited after practicing in full on Wednesday.
Former Chiefs C Mitch Morse was upgraded to a full participant and he could be a big difference-maker in this game if fully healthy.
A second consecutive limited practice for Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox, Jordan Phillips and Jordan Poyer is concerning for Buffalo, but Friday will tell the tale of their game status.