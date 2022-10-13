Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams saw key players upgraded in terms of their practice participation, while others were downgraded.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Hamstring/Quad FP WR Skyy Moore Ankle FP WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP LB Nick Bolton Quad FP TE Travis Kelce Hip/Back FP RG Trey Smith Pec FP DE Mike Danna Calf FP DE Frank Clark Illness DNP K Harrison Butker Left Ankle FP S Bryan Cook Concussion DNP CB Rashad Fenton Hamstring DNP CB Chris Lammons Hip pointer FP DT Tershawn Wharton Left Knee DNP S Justin Reid Hand FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

So long as there are no unforeseen setbacks, Dave Toub says K Harrison Butker will play in Week 6. Butker practiced in full on Thursday.

Remember, Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie isn’t required to appear on the injury report until he’s been activated to the 53-man roster. The team’s DB coach, Dave Merritt, indicated on Thursday that it’s not a stretch to think McDuffie would be able to return against the Bills.

Frank Clark was a non-participant in practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

Justin Reid was added to the injury report with a hand injury, but was a full participant.

Mike Danna and Chris Lammons were both upgraded to full participants in practice.

Bills

Player Injury Participation* CB Cam Lewis Forearm LP WR Isiah McKenzie Concussion FP DT Ed Oliver Ankle FP CB Christian Benford Hand LP LB Tremaine Edwards Hamstring LP CB Kaiir Elam Foot FP DT DaQuan Jones Hip FP TE Dawson Knox Foot/Hamstring LP LB Von Miller Rest – C Mitch More Elbow FP DT Jordan Phillips Hamstring LP S Jordan Poyer Ribs LP RB Taiwan Jones Knee DNP WR Jake Kumerow Ankle DNP OG Rodger Saffold Rest –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Really no setbacks for Buffalo apart from CB Cam Lewis, who was downgraded to limited after practicing in full on Wednesday.

Former Chiefs C Mitch Morse was upgraded to a full participant and he could be a big difference-maker in this game if fully healthy.

A second consecutive limited practice for Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox, Jordan Phillips and Jordan Poyer is concerning for Buffalo, but Friday will tell the tale of their game status.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire