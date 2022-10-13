Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6

Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams saw key players upgraded in terms of their practice participation, while others were downgraded.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Hamstring/Quad

FP

WR Skyy Moore

Ankle

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

LB Nick Bolton

Quad

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Hip/Back

FP

RG Trey Smith

Pec

FP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

FP

DE Frank Clark

Illness

DNP

K Harrison Butker

Left Ankle

FP

S Bryan Cook

Concussion

DNP

CB Rashad Fenton

Hamstring

DNP

CB Chris Lammons

Hip pointer

FP

DT Tershawn Wharton

Left Knee

DNP

S Justin Reid

Hand

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • So long as there are no unforeseen setbacks, Dave Toub says K Harrison Butker will play in Week 6. Butker practiced in full on Thursday.

  • Remember, Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie isn’t required to appear on the injury report until he’s been activated to the 53-man roster. The team’s DB coach, Dave Merritt, indicated on Thursday that it’s not a stretch to think McDuffie would be able to return against the Bills.

  • Frank Clark was a non-participant in practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

  • Justin Reid was added to the injury report with a hand injury, but was a full participant.

  • Mike Danna and Chris Lammons were both upgraded to full participants in practice.

Bills

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Cam Lewis

Forearm

LP

WR Isiah McKenzie

Concussion

FP

DT Ed Oliver

Ankle

FP

CB Christian Benford

Hand

LP

LB Tremaine Edwards

Hamstring

LP

CB Kaiir Elam

Foot

FP

DT DaQuan Jones

Hip

FP

TE Dawson Knox

Foot/Hamstring

LP

LB Von Miller

Rest

C Mitch More

Elbow

FP

DT Jordan Phillips

Hamstring

LP

S Jordan Poyer

Ribs

LP

RB Taiwan Jones

Knee

DNP

WR Jake Kumerow

Ankle

DNP

OG Rodger Saffold

Rest

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Really no setbacks for Buffalo apart from CB Cam Lewis, who was downgraded to limited after practicing in full on Wednesday.

  • Former Chiefs C Mitch Morse was upgraded to a full participant and he could be a big difference-maker in this game if fully healthy.

  • A second consecutive limited practice for Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox, Jordan Phillips and Jordan Poyer is concerning for Buffalo, but Friday will tell the tale of their game status.

