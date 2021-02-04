Thursday injury report Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their second injury reports of the week ahead of Super Bowl LV. Injured players continue to ramp up their participation ahead of the big game.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

LT Eric Fisher

Achilles

DNP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Ankle

DNP

RB Le'Veon Bell

Knee

LP

WR Sammy Watkins

Calf

LP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ankle/Hip

FP

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Concussion

FP

CB Rashad Fenton

Foot

FP

OL Andrew Wylie

Ankle

FP

OL Mike Remmers

Groin

FP

QB Patrick Mahomes

Toe

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Fans would probably rather see full participation from Sammy Watkins and Le'Veon Bell at this point, but limited practice won't necessarily mean anything in regards to their status for Super Bowl LV. Watkins basically gave a range, saying he could be anywhere from 85-100% by Sunday, letting him practice in a limited capacity just ensures that he's as close to full-go as possible. Friday, as usual, is the big day as far as practice participation is concerned.

Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Knee

LP

WR Antonio Brown

Knee

FP

ILB Lavonte David

Hamstring

LP

S Jordan Whitehead

Shoulder/Knee

LP

S Antoine Winfield

Ankle

LP

WR Mike Evans

Knee

FP

WR Chris Godwin

Hip/Quad

FP

TE Cameron Brate

Back

LP

DT Steve McLendon

NIR

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The Buccaneers appear to be trending toward healthy. Their only non-participant was upgraded to limited in DE Jason Pierre-Paul. Antonio Brown returned to practice in full as well, giving Tom Brady a full complement of weapons. Two safeties remain limited, but that is likely just maintenance, similar to what the Chiefs are doing with Le'Veon Bell and Sammy Watkins. There were two new additions to the injury report for the Bucs, but only one of them is injury-related. Cameron Brate was limited in practice with a back injury. That's definitely a big deal for the Bucs as he's the No. 2 tight end behind Gronk and plays a pertinent role in the Tampa Bay offense. Monitor his participation and game status on Friday.

