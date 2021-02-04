Thursday injury report Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their second injury reports of the week ahead of Super Bowl LV. Injured players continue to ramp up their participation ahead of the big game.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* LT Eric Fisher Achilles DNP LB Willie Gay Jr. Ankle DNP RB Le'Veon Bell Knee LP WR Sammy Watkins Calf LP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ankle/Hip FP CB L'Jarius Sneed Concussion FP CB Rashad Fenton Foot FP OL Andrew Wylie Ankle FP OL Mike Remmers Groin FP QB Patrick Mahomes Toe FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Fans would probably rather see full participation from Sammy Watkins and Le'Veon Bell at this point, but limited practice won't necessarily mean anything in regards to their status for Super Bowl LV. Watkins basically gave a range, saying he could be anywhere from 85-100% by Sunday, letting him practice in a limited capacity just ensures that he's as close to full-go as possible. Friday, as usual, is the big day as far as practice participation is concerned.

Buccaneers

Player Injury Participation* OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee LP WR Antonio Brown Knee FP ILB Lavonte David Hamstring LP S Jordan Whitehead Shoulder/Knee LP S Antoine Winfield Ankle LP WR Mike Evans Knee FP WR Chris Godwin Hip/Quad FP TE Cameron Brate Back LP DT Steve McLendon NIR DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The Buccaneers appear to be trending toward healthy. Their only non-participant was upgraded to limited in DE Jason Pierre-Paul. Antonio Brown returned to practice in full as well, giving Tom Brady a full complement of weapons. Two safeties remain limited, but that is likely just maintenance, similar to what the Chiefs are doing with Le'Veon Bell and Sammy Watkins. There were two new additions to the injury report for the Bucs, but only one of them is injury-related. Cameron Brate was limited in practice with a back injury. That's definitely a big deal for the Bucs as he's the No. 2 tight end behind Gronk and plays a pertinent role in the Tampa Bay offense. Monitor his participation and game status on Friday.