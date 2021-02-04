Thursday injury report Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their second injury reports of the week ahead of Super Bowl LV. Injured players continue to ramp up their participation ahead of the big game.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LT Eric Fisher
Achilles
DNP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Ankle
DNP
RB Le'Veon Bell
Knee
LP
WR Sammy Watkins
Calf
LP
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Ankle/Hip
FP
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Concussion
FP
CB Rashad Fenton
Foot
FP
OL Andrew Wylie
Ankle
FP
OL Mike Remmers
Groin
FP
QB Patrick Mahomes
Toe
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Fans would probably rather see full participation from Sammy Watkins and Le'Veon Bell at this point, but limited practice won't necessarily mean anything in regards to their status for Super Bowl LV. Watkins basically gave a range, saying he could be anywhere from 85-100% by Sunday, letting him practice in a limited capacity just ensures that he's as close to full-go as possible. Friday, as usual, is the big day as far as practice participation is concerned.
Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Knee
LP
WR Antonio Brown
Knee
FP
ILB Lavonte David
Hamstring
LP
S Jordan Whitehead
Shoulder/Knee
LP
S Antoine Winfield
Ankle
LP
WR Mike Evans
Knee
FP
WR Chris Godwin
Hip/Quad
FP
TE Cameron Brate
Back
LP
DT Steve McLendon
NIR
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The Buccaneers appear to be trending toward healthy. Their only non-participant was upgraded to limited in DE Jason Pierre-Paul. Antonio Brown returned to practice in full as well, giving Tom Brady a full complement of weapons. Two safeties remain limited, but that is likely just maintenance, similar to what the Chiefs are doing with Le'Veon Bell and Sammy Watkins. There were two new additions to the injury report for the Bucs, but only one of them is injury-related. Cameron Brate was limited in practice with a back injury. That's definitely a big deal for the Bucs as he's the No. 2 tight end behind Gronk and plays a pertinent role in the Tampa Bay offense. Monitor his participation and game status on Friday.