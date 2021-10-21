Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Chiefs had minimal changes to the report, while the Titans had several.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
TE Jody Fortson
Achilles
DNP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
DNP
WR Tyreek Hill
Quad
DNP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
DNP
Triceps
DNP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
LP
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
LP
S Tyrann Mathieu
Thumb/Toe
LP
Quad
LP
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
DT Jarran Reed
Back
FP
TE Blake Bell
Back
FP
LT Orlando Brown
Groin
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Shin
FP
DT Khalen Saunders
Ankle
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Wrist
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Anthony Hitchens was spotted wearing a sling on his right elbow out at practice today. It’s safe to assume he won’t play in Week 7.
Despite no practice for the second consecutive day, I’d expect both Joe Thuney and Tyreek Hill to practice in some capacity tomorrow and play on Sunday. Chris Jones and Charvarius Ward likely need full practices on Friday to be sure things for Sunday.
The only changes to today’s injury report for Kansas City are the return of Trey Smith and Jarran Reed. Both returned to full participation after being limited on Wednesday.
Titans
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LT Taylor Lewan
Concussion
DNP
WR A.J. Brown
Illness
DNP
K Randy Bullock
Shoulder
FP
CB Chris Jackson
Ankle
LP
WR Julio Jones
Hamstring
LP
RB Jeremy McNichols
Ankle
LP
WR Chester Rogers
Groin
DNP
LB Monty Rice
Groin
DNP
FB Khari Blasingame
Shoulder
FP
G Rodger Saffold
Shoulder
LP
RB Derrick Henry
Rest
DNP
OLB Bud Dupree
Knee
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Derrick Henry got the day off on Thursday while Bud Dupree was limited with a knee injury. Look for Dupree’s status on Friday to be an indicator of his availability on Sunday.
Four players who were non-participants for the Titans on Wednesday returned to practice, the most significant being Julio Jones, who was limited with a hamstring injury.
Kicker Randy Bullock missed the first practice of the week with a shoulder injury but returned as a full participant on Thursday. That’ll be an injury to monitor during the course of the game on Sunday, especially if he needs to make a tackle on special teams.
