Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 7

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Chiefs had minimal changes to the report, while the Titans had several.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

TE Jody Fortson

Achilles

DNP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

DNP

WR Tyreek Hill

Quad

DNP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

DNP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Triceps

DNP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

LP

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

LP

S Tyrann Mathieu

Thumb/Toe

LP

CB Charvarius Ward

Quad

LP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

DT Jarran Reed

Back

FP

TE Blake Bell

Back

FP

LT Orlando Brown

Groin

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Shin

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Ankle

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Wrist

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Anthony Hitchens was spotted wearing a sling on his right elbow out at practice today. It’s safe to assume he won’t play in Week 7.

  • Despite no practice for the second consecutive day, I’d expect both Joe Thuney and Tyreek Hill to practice in some capacity tomorrow and play on Sunday. Chris Jones and Charvarius Ward likely need full practices on Friday to be sure things for Sunday.

  • The only changes to today’s injury report for Kansas City are the return of Trey Smith and Jarran Reed. Both returned to full participation after being limited on Wednesday.

Titans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

LT Taylor Lewan

Concussion

DNP

WR A.J. Brown

Illness

DNP

K Randy Bullock

Shoulder

FP

CB Chris Jackson

Ankle

LP

WR Julio Jones

Hamstring

LP

RB Jeremy McNichols

Ankle

LP

WR Chester Rogers

Groin

DNP

LB Monty Rice

Groin

DNP

FB Khari Blasingame

Shoulder

FP

G Rodger Saffold

Shoulder

LP

RB Derrick Henry

Rest

DNP

OLB Bud Dupree

Knee

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Derrick Henry got the day off on Thursday while Bud Dupree was limited with a knee injury. Look for Dupree’s status on Friday to be an indicator of his availability on Sunday.

  • Four players who were non-participants for the Titans on Wednesday returned to practice, the most significant being Julio Jones, who was limited with a hamstring injury.

  • Kicker Randy Bullock missed the first practice of the week with a shoulder injury but returned as a full participant on Thursday. That’ll be an injury to monitor during the course of the game on Sunday, especially if he needs to make a tackle on special teams.

1

1

Recommended Stories