Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Chiefs had minimal changes to the report, while the Titans had several.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* TE Jody Fortson Achilles DNP FB Michael Burton Pectoral DNP WR Tyreek Hill Quad DNP LG Joe Thuney Hand DNP LB Anthony Hitchens Triceps DNP TE Travis Kelce Neck LP DE Chris Jones Wrist LP S Tyrann Mathieu Thumb/Toe LP CB Charvarius Ward Quad LP RG Trey Smith Ankle FP DT Jarran Reed Back FP TE Blake Bell Back FP LT Orlando Brown Groin FP CB Chris Lammons Shin FP DT Khalen Saunders Ankle FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Wrist FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Anthony Hitchens was spotted wearing a sling on his right elbow out at practice today. It’s safe to assume he won’t play in Week 7.

Despite no practice for the second consecutive day, I’d expect both Joe Thuney and Tyreek Hill to practice in some capacity tomorrow and play on Sunday. Chris Jones and Charvarius Ward likely need full practices on Friday to be sure things for Sunday.

The only changes to today’s injury report for Kansas City are the return of Trey Smith and Jarran Reed. Both returned to full participation after being limited on Wednesday.

Titans

Player Injury Participation* LT Taylor Lewan Concussion DNP WR A.J. Brown Illness DNP K Randy Bullock Shoulder FP CB Chris Jackson Ankle LP WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP RB Jeremy McNichols Ankle LP WR Chester Rogers Groin DNP LB Monty Rice Groin DNP FB Khari Blasingame Shoulder FP G Rodger Saffold Shoulder LP RB Derrick Henry Rest DNP OLB Bud Dupree Knee LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Derrick Henry got the day off on Thursday while Bud Dupree was limited with a knee injury. Look for Dupree’s status on Friday to be an indicator of his availability on Sunday.

Four players who were non-participants for the Titans on Wednesday returned to practice, the most significant being Julio Jones, who was limited with a hamstring injury.

Kicker Randy Bullock missed the first practice of the week with a shoulder injury but returned as a full participant on Thursday. That’ll be an injury to monitor during the course of the game on Sunday, especially if he needs to make a tackle on special teams.

