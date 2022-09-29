Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Each team had some new developments, with players returning and others being dialed back.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Jenna Watson/IndyStar
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Shoulder
FP
RT Andrew Wylie
Hip
FP
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Abdomen
DNP
K Harrison Butker
Ankle
DNP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
LP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
LP
DT Chris Jones
NIR
FP
RB Ronald Jones
Illness
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
After practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was held out of practice on Thursday. Expect a questionable game status for MVS on Friday if he manages to get back to practice.
Harrison Butker was held out of practice on Thursday, but Dave Toub says he was given a rest day after his practice participation on Tuesday. He remains optimistic that Butker will be able to play Sunday night.
Ronald Jones missed his second consecutive practice due to illness. It’s unclear if this is a COVID-19 positive case or whether he’s just dealing with another illness, but his chances aren’t looking good for Week 4.
Mike Danna practiced for the first time since suffering his calf injury in Week 2. We’ll see if he’s able to continue practicing on Friday.
Mecole Hardman continues to track like he did last week, where he didn’t participate on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. Expect him to play in Week 4.
Buccaneers
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Tom Brady
Finger
FP
WR Russell Gage
Hamstring
LP
WR Chris Godwin
Hamstring
DNP (Rest)
DE Logan Hall
Groin
FP
WR Julio Jones
Knee
LP
OT Donovan Smith
Elbow
LP
WR Breshad Perriman
Knee/Hamstring
DNP
DE Akiem Hicks
Foot
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Bucs WR Chris Godwin was given a rest day after practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Something to monitor given that he didn’t play in Week 3.
Rookie DE Logan Hall was upgraded to full participation on Thursday.
Several key Bucs players remain limited including Julio Jones and Donovan Smith. Akiem Hicks and Breshad Perriman were non-participants for the second consecutive day.