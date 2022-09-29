Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Each team had some new developments, with players returning and others being dialed back.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP RT Andrew Wylie Hip FP WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Abdomen DNP K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP DE Mike Danna Calf LP WR Mecole Hardman Heel LP DT Chris Jones NIR FP RB Ronald Jones Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

After practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was held out of practice on Thursday. Expect a questionable game status for MVS on Friday if he manages to get back to practice.

Harrison Butker was held out of practice on Thursday, but Dave Toub says he was given a rest day after his practice participation on Tuesday. He remains optimistic that Butker will be able to play Sunday night.

Ronald Jones missed his second consecutive practice due to illness. It’s unclear if this is a COVID-19 positive case or whether he’s just dealing with another illness, but his chances aren’t looking good for Week 4.

Mike Danna practiced for the first time since suffering his calf injury in Week 2. We’ll see if he’s able to continue practicing on Friday.

Mecole Hardman continues to track like he did last week, where he didn’t participate on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. Expect him to play in Week 4.

Buccaneers

Player Injury Participation* QB Tom Brady Finger FP WR Russell Gage Hamstring LP WR Chris Godwin Hamstring DNP (Rest) DE Logan Hall Groin FP WR Julio Jones Knee LP OT Donovan Smith Elbow LP WR Breshad Perriman Knee/Hamstring DNP DE Akiem Hicks Foot DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Bucs WR Chris Godwin was given a rest day after practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Something to monitor given that he didn’t play in Week 3.

Rookie DE Logan Hall was upgraded to full participation on Thursday.

Several key Bucs players remain limited including Julio Jones and Donovan Smith. Akiem Hicks and Breshad Perriman were non-participants for the second consecutive day.

