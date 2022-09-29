Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Each team had some new developments, with players returning and others being dialed back.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Shoulder

FP

RT Andrew Wylie

Hip

FP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Abdomen

DNP

K Harrison Butker

Ankle

DNP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

LP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

LP

DT Chris Jones

NIR

FP

RB Ronald Jones

Illness

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • After practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was held out of practice on Thursday. Expect a questionable game status for MVS on Friday if he manages to get back to practice.

  • Harrison Butker was held out of practice on Thursday, but Dave Toub says he was given a rest day after his practice participation on Tuesday. He remains optimistic that Butker will be able to play Sunday night.

  • Ronald Jones missed his second consecutive practice due to illness. It’s unclear if this is a COVID-19 positive case or whether he’s just dealing with another illness, but his chances aren’t looking good for Week 4.

  • Mike Danna practiced for the first time since suffering his calf injury in Week 2. We’ll see if he’s able to continue practicing on Friday.

  • Mecole Hardman continues to track like he did last week, where he didn’t participate on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. Expect him to play in Week 4.

Buccaneers

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Tom Brady

Finger

FP

WR Russell Gage

Hamstring

LP

WR Chris Godwin

Hamstring

DNP (Rest)

DE Logan Hall

Groin

FP

WR Julio Jones

Knee

LP

OT Donovan Smith

Elbow

LP

WR Breshad Perriman

Knee/Hamstring

DNP

DE Akiem Hicks

Foot

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Bucs WR Chris Godwin was given a rest day after practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Something to monitor given that he didn’t play in Week 3.

  • Rookie DE Logan Hall was upgraded to full participation on Thursday.

  • Several key Bucs players remain limited including Julio Jones and Donovan Smith. Akiem Hicks and Breshad Perriman were non-participants for the second consecutive day.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories