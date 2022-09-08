Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were some new additions to the injury report for both teams.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player Injury Participation* DE Frank Clark Illness DNP S Deon Bush Foot FP DE Malik Herring Abdomen FP OG Trey Smith Shoulder FP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee FP OL Darian Kinnard Elbow FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

While Chiefs DE Frank Clark was officially listed as absent from practice due to an illness, it seems he also resolved his legal situation stemming from two arrests on gun charges in LA county in 2021. Read the full report from the KC Star here.

Kinnard is the only new player listed on the injury report with an actual injury. He has an elbow injury but participated in full during practice on Thursday.

Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* C Rodney Hudson NIR-rest – LB Markus Golden Toe LP CB Trayvon Mullen Toe DNP DE J.J. Watt Calf DNP LS Aaron Brewer Ankle FP TE Zach Ertz Calf DNP OL Justin Pugh Neck LP LB Ezekiel Turner Shoulder LP RB Jonathan Ward Shoulder LP WR Rondale Moore Hamstring LP OL Cody Ford Ankle LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Golden returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Hudson returned in full and is no longer listed on the injury report.

Ertz was downgraded to a non-participant after being limited on Wednesday. That’s not a good thing with just one more practice day ahead of the game on Sunday.

Two new injuries for Arizona include WR Rondale Moore and OL Cody Ford. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that Moore will have an MRI to gauge the severity of the hamstring injury. His status is in doubt for Sunday. Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo expected big things from Moore this week.

