Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were some new additions to the injury report for both teams.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Frank Clark
Illness
DNP
S Deon Bush
Foot
FP
DE Malik Herring
Abdomen
FP
OG Trey Smith
Shoulder
FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Knee
FP
OL Darian Kinnard
Elbow
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
While Chiefs DE Frank Clark was officially listed as absent from practice due to an illness, it seems he also resolved his legal situation stemming from two arrests on gun charges in LA county in 2021. Read the full report from the KC Star here.
Kinnard is the only new player listed on the injury report with an actual injury. He has an elbow injury but participated in full during practice on Thursday.
Cardinals
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
C Rodney Hudson
NIR-rest
–
LB Markus Golden
Toe
LP
CB Trayvon Mullen
Toe
DNP
DE J.J. Watt
Calf
DNP
LS Aaron Brewer
Ankle
FP
TE Zach Ertz
Calf
DNP
OL Justin Pugh
Neck
LP
LB Ezekiel Turner
Shoulder
LP
RB Jonathan Ward
Shoulder
LP
WR Rondale Moore
Hamstring
LP
OL Cody Ford
Ankle
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Golden returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Hudson returned in full and is no longer listed on the injury report.
Ertz was downgraded to a non-participant after being limited on Wednesday. That’s not a good thing with just one more practice day ahead of the game on Sunday.
Two new injuries for Arizona include WR Rondale Moore and OL Cody Ford. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that Moore will have an MRI to gauge the severity of the hamstring injury. His status is in doubt for Sunday. Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo expected big things from Moore this week.