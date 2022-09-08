Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were some new additions to the injury report for both teams.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Frank Clark

Illness

DNP

S Deon Bush

Foot

FP

DE Malik Herring

Abdomen

FP

OG Trey Smith

Shoulder

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Knee

FP

OL Darian Kinnard

Elbow

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • While Chiefs DE Frank Clark was officially listed as absent from practice due to an illness, it seems he also resolved his legal situation stemming from two arrests on gun charges in LA county in 2021. Read the full report from the KC Star here.

  • Kinnard is the only new player listed on the injury report with an actual injury. He has an elbow injury but participated in full during practice on Thursday.

Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

C Rodney Hudson

NIR-rest

LB Markus Golden

Toe

LP

CB Trayvon Mullen

Toe

DNP

DE J.J. Watt

Calf

DNP

LS Aaron Brewer

Ankle

FP

TE Zach Ertz

Calf

DNP

OL Justin Pugh

Neck

LP

LB Ezekiel Turner

Shoulder

LP

RB Jonathan Ward

Shoulder

LP

WR Rondale Moore

Hamstring

LP

OL Cody Ford

Ankle

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Golden returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Hudson returned in full and is no longer listed on the injury report.

  • Ertz was downgraded to a non-participant after being limited on Wednesday. That’s not a good thing with just one more practice day ahead of the game on Sunday.

  • Two new injuries for Arizona include WR Rondale Moore and OL Cody Ford. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that Moore will have an MRI to gauge the severity of the hamstring injury. His status is in doubt for Sunday. Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo expected big things from Moore this week.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

