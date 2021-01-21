Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, AFC Championship Game

Charles Goldman
·3 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There was more positive news regarding the status of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Ankle

DNP

WR Sammy Watkins

Calf

LP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ankle/Hip

LP

CB Rashad Fenton

Foot

LP

CB Bashaud Breeland

Concussion/Shoulder

LP

QB Patrick Mahomes

Concussion/Toe

LP

RB Le'Veon Bell

Knee

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and CB Bashaud Breeland remain in the NFL's concussion protocol, working in practice on a limited basis, but also improving. "The guys that are in the concussion protocol, which is Breeland and Mahomes, were limited in what they did," Reid told reporters on Thursday. "But listen, they all got good work in. That was the important thing as we went through today." Reid said that Mahomes took "the majority" of the starting QB snaps today at practice. "Pat looked good out there," Reid said. "He did a nice job, when he was doing it. It looks like he's moving around well. He feels good. It's just important that we follow the protocols and that's what we're doing." Everything suggests that he's approaching the conclusion of the NFL's return-to-participation protocols. "He looks like Pat to me," Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy told reporters with a chuckle. "He's been great in meetings. He's fun, he's energetic. You can always count on Pat being Pat." On the non-Mahomes front, Chiefs RB Le'Veon Bell had his left knee swell up during practice on Wednesday. He was held out of practice today because of that. He only had 11 snaps against the Browns in the divisional round. Other than that addition to the injury report, everything remains status quo from Wednesday. Friday's practice participation will likely determine the game status for a number of players like Sammy Watkins, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Rashad Fenton.

Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DT Vernon Butler

Quad

DNP

WR Gabriel Davis

Ankle

DNP

WR Stefon Diggs

Oblique

LP

QB Jake Fromm

NIR

LP

DT Quinton Jefferson

Ankle

FP

DE Darryl Johnson

Knee

FP

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Hamstring

FP

K Tyler Bass

Hand

FP

WR Cole Beasley

Knee

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related A second consecutive day without practice from Bills DT Vernon Butler and WR Gabriel Davis doesn't bode well for their availability on Sunday. Another receiver is now on the injury report with WR Cole Beasley only getting in a limited practice. He was hobbled in the divisional round and he's likely to tough his injury out, but that's far from an ideal situation. On a good note for the Bills, DT Quinton Jefferson was upgraded to a full participant. As always, Friday practice will tell the tale for many of these players. Upgrade to limited participation for either Davis or Butler could go a long way toward determining their availability.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Buffalo		+135+3O 53.5
Kansas City		-159-3U 53.5
Game Info

Latest Stories