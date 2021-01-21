Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There was more positive news regarding the status of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player Injury Participation* LB Willie Gay Jr. Ankle DNP WR Sammy Watkins Calf LP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ankle/Hip LP CB Rashad Fenton Foot LP CB Bashaud Breeland Concussion/Shoulder LP QB Patrick Mahomes Concussion/Toe LP RB Le'Veon Bell Knee DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and CB Bashaud Breeland remain in the NFL's concussion protocol, working in practice on a limited basis, but also improving. "The guys that are in the concussion protocol, which is Breeland and Mahomes, were limited in what they did," Reid told reporters on Thursday. "But listen, they all got good work in. That was the important thing as we went through today." Reid said that Mahomes took "the majority" of the starting QB snaps today at practice. "Pat looked good out there," Reid said. "He did a nice job, when he was doing it. It looks like he's moving around well. He feels good. It's just important that we follow the protocols and that's what we're doing." Everything suggests that he's approaching the conclusion of the NFL's return-to-participation protocols. "He looks like Pat to me," Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy told reporters with a chuckle. "He's been great in meetings. He's fun, he's energetic. You can always count on Pat being Pat." On the non-Mahomes front, Chiefs RB Le'Veon Bell had his left knee swell up during practice on Wednesday. He was held out of practice today because of that. He only had 11 snaps against the Browns in the divisional round. Other than that addition to the injury report, everything remains status quo from Wednesday. Friday's practice participation will likely determine the game status for a number of players like Sammy Watkins, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Rashad Fenton.

Story continues

Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* DT Vernon Butler Quad DNP WR Gabriel Davis Ankle DNP WR Stefon Diggs Oblique LP QB Jake Fromm NIR LP DT Quinton Jefferson Ankle FP DE Darryl Johnson Knee FP LB Tremaine Edmunds Hamstring FP K Tyler Bass Hand FP WR Cole Beasley Knee LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related A second consecutive day without practice from Bills DT Vernon Butler and WR Gabriel Davis doesn't bode well for their availability on Sunday. Another receiver is now on the injury report with WR Cole Beasley only getting in a limited practice. He was hobbled in the divisional round and he's likely to tough his injury out, but that's far from an ideal situation. On a good note for the Bills, DT Quinton Jefferson was upgraded to a full participant. As always, Friday practice will tell the tale for many of these players. Upgrade to limited participation for either Davis or Butler could go a long way toward determining their availability.