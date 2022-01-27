Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC championship game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyrann Mathieu
    Tyrann Mathieu
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their second injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the AFC title game. The Chiefs returned a player to practice, but the Bengals’ report remained unchanged.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player

Injury

Participation*

S Tyrann Mathieu

Concussion

FP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Shoulder

FP

CB Rashad Fenton

Back

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Hip

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Heel

FP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Back

FP

DT Chris Jones

Groin

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

CB Charvarius Ward

Neck

FP

RB Darrel Williams

Toe

LP

OL Andrew Wylie

Elbow

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Bengals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Cam Sample

Groin

DNP

WR Stanley Morgan

Hamstring

LP

DT Josh Tupou

Knee

LP

QB Joe Burrow

Knee

FP

WR Tee Higgins

Thumb

FP

LB Keandre Jones

Thumb

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • No changes to the Bengals injury report from Wednesday. As I mentioned then, keep an eye on Josh Tupou given the injuries the Bengals have at defensive tackle. D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill are the starters right now, but Tyler Shelvin and Zach Kerr could see snaps without Tupou.

1

1

Recommended Stories