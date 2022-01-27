Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their second injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the AFC title game. The Chiefs returned a player to practice, but the Bengals’ report remained unchanged.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Tyrann Mathieu returned to practice on Thursday in full capacity. Andy Reid says he remains in the concussion protocol, but he “looked good” during practice on Thursday. If he didn’t have any recurring symptoms following practice he should be cleared from the concussion protocol and play in the AFC title game.

Darrel Williams was downgraded to a limited participant in practice on Thursday. That’s not a good sign as it relates to his status for Sunday’s game and his recovery from a nagging toe injury. It could be another week of Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derrick Gore.

Bengals

Player Injury Participation* DE Cam Sample Groin DNP WR Stanley Morgan Hamstring LP DT Josh Tupou Knee LP QB Joe Burrow Knee FP WR Tee Higgins Thumb FP LB Keandre Jones Thumb FP

No changes to the Bengals injury report from Wednesday. As I mentioned then, keep an eye on Josh Tupou given the injuries the Bengals have at defensive tackle. D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill are the starters right now, but Tyler Shelvin and Zach Kerr could see snaps without Tupou.

