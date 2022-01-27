Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC championship game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tyrann MathieuLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their second injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the AFC title game. The Chiefs returned a player to practice, but the Bengals’ report remained unchanged.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Player
Injury
Participation*
Concussion
FP
Shoulder
FP
Back
FP
Hip
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Heel
FP
Back
FP
DT Chris Jones
Groin
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
Neck
FP
Toe
LP
OL Andrew Wylie
Elbow
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Tyrann Mathieu returned to practice on Thursday in full capacity. Andy Reid says he remains in the concussion protocol, but he “looked good” during practice on Thursday. If he didn’t have any recurring symptoms following practice he should be cleared from the concussion protocol and play in the AFC title game.
Darrel Williams was downgraded to a limited participant in practice on Thursday. That’s not a good sign as it relates to his status for Sunday’s game and his recovery from a nagging toe injury. It could be another week of Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derrick Gore.
Bengals
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Cam Sample
Groin
DNP
WR Stanley Morgan
Hamstring
LP
DT Josh Tupou
Knee
LP
QB Joe Burrow
Knee
FP
WR Tee Higgins
Thumb
FP
Thumb
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
No changes to the Bengals injury report from Wednesday. As I mentioned then, keep an eye on Josh Tupou given the injuries the Bengals have at defensive tackle. D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill are the starters right now, but Tyler Shelvin and Zach Kerr could see snaps without Tupou.
1
1