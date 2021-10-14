Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Washington, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Chiefs and Washington continue to deal with injury absences, though both had at least one player return to practice after missing Wednesday.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
DNP
CB Charvarius Ward
Quad
DNP
WR Tyreek Hill
Quad
DNP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
DNP
TE Blake Bell
Back
DNP
Knee
LP
DT Jarran Reed
NIR (Personal)
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Shin
FP
RT Lucas Niang
Hamstring
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Anthony Hitchens and Jarran Reed both returned to practice after missing out on Wednesday.
Andy Heck provided some more details on Joe Thuney’s hand injury on Thursday, but he did not provide a timeline for his return to action.
Tomorrow will be a big day for guys like Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill. Typically, the Chiefs require at least a limited practice out of their players if they’re to suit up on Sunday.
Washington
Player
Injury
Participation*
OT Sam Cosmi
Ankle
DNP
OG Brandon Scherff
Knee
DNP
RB Antonio Gibson
Shin
LP
LB Jared Norris
Stinger
DNP
WR Curtis Samuel
Groin
DNP
WR Cam Sims
Hamstring
DNP
DE Jonathan Allen
Knee
LP
WR Dyami Brown
Knee
LP
LB Cole Holcomb
Shoulder
LP
DE James Smith-Williams
Toe
LP
TE Sammis Reyes
Back
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Antonio Gibson was the lone player to return to practice for Washington on Thursday. He was limited after sitting out on Wednesday.
Sammis Reyes was added to the injury report as a non-participant with a back injury. With Logan Thomas on injured reserve that could mean we see a lot of former Chiefs TE Ricky Seals-Jones on Sunday.
