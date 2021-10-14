Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Washington, Week 6

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Chiefs and Washington continue to deal with injury absences, though both had at least one player return to practice after missing Wednesday.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

DNP

CB Charvarius Ward

Quad

DNP

WR Tyreek Hill

Quad

DNP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

DNP

TE Blake Bell

Back

DNP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Knee

LP

DT Jarran Reed

NIR (Personal)

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Shin

FP

RT Lucas Niang

Hamstring

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Anthony Hitchens and Jarran Reed both returned to practice after missing out on Wednesday.

  • Andy Heck provided some more details on Joe Thuney’s hand injury on Thursday, but he did not provide a timeline for his return to action.

  • Tomorrow will be a big day for guys like Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill. Typically, the Chiefs require at least a limited practice out of their players if they’re to suit up on Sunday.

Washington

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

OT Sam Cosmi

Ankle

DNP

OG Brandon Scherff

Knee

DNP

RB Antonio Gibson

Shin

LP

LB Jared Norris

Stinger

DNP

WR Curtis Samuel

Groin

DNP

WR Cam Sims

Hamstring

DNP

DE Jonathan Allen

Knee

LP

WR Dyami Brown

Knee

LP

LB Cole Holcomb

Shoulder

LP

DE James Smith-Williams

Toe

LP

TE Sammis Reyes

Back

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Antonio Gibson was the lone player to return to practice for Washington on Thursday. He was limited after sitting out on Wednesday.

  • Sammis Reyes was added to the injury report as a non-participant with a back injury. With Logan Thomas on injured reserve that could mean we see a lot of former Chiefs TE Ricky Seals-Jones on Sunday.

