Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Washington, Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. The Chiefs and Washington continue to deal with injury absences, though both had at least one player return to practice after missing Wednesday.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* DE Chris Jones Wrist DNP CB Charvarius Ward Quad DNP WR Tyreek Hill Quad DNP LG Joe Thuney Hand DNP TE Blake Bell Back DNP LB Anthony Hitchens Knee LP DT Jarran Reed NIR (Personal) FP CB Chris Lammons Shin FP RT Lucas Niang Hamstring FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Anthony Hitchens and Jarran Reed both returned to practice after missing out on Wednesday.

Andy Heck provided some more details on Joe Thuney’s hand injury on Thursday, but he did not provide a timeline for his return to action.

Tomorrow will be a big day for guys like Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill. Typically, the Chiefs require at least a limited practice out of their players if they’re to suit up on Sunday.

Washington

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* OT Sam Cosmi Ankle DNP OG Brandon Scherff Knee DNP RB Antonio Gibson Shin LP LB Jared Norris Stinger DNP WR Curtis Samuel Groin DNP WR Cam Sims Hamstring DNP DE Jonathan Allen Knee LP WR Dyami Brown Knee LP LB Cole Holcomb Shoulder LP DE James Smith-Williams Toe LP TE Sammis Reyes Back DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Antonio Gibson was the lone player to return to practice for Washington on Thursday. He was limited after sitting out on Wednesday.

Sammis Reyes was added to the injury report as a non-participant with a back injury. With Logan Thomas on injured reserve that could mean we see a lot of former Chiefs TE Ricky Seals-Jones on Sunday.

1

1